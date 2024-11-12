Ryan Nembhard thriving as Gonzaga’s point guard: ‘He is amazing’
Once again, the Nembhard gene is working its magic for the Gonzaga men’s basketball program.
Similar to how the Bulldogs ran with Andrew at the helm, Ryan Nembhard’s ability to see a play develop and run the pick-and-roll has Mark Few’s offense humming to start the 2024-25 season. The Zags (2-0) averaged 94.5 points in their two wins over Big 12 opponents and rank No. 1 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Much of that has to do with Nembhard, who’s pulling all the right strings as the team’s floor general.
“He is amazing,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of Nembhard after beating Arizona State, 88-80, on Sunday. “I mean we just lean on him so, so hard and just, for the most part he makes [the right play] right? I mean, he has 11 assists and no turnovers. I think the other night [against Baylor], he had 11 assists, two turnovers, and it's just an incredible luxury to have. He's really, really good. I'm surprised. Hopefully he'll start getting a little more love and attention on the national scene, because he's something.”
To be fair, Nembhard received some attention from the national audience heading into the season, as his name appears on watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award. But no prognosticator could’ve foreseen this kind of start to the season from the Ontario, Canada, native.
Nembhard’s 22 assists are the most by a Gonzaga player through the first two games of a season since Derek Raivio recorded 24 assists at the beginning of his sophomore year in 2004-05. Nembhard also joined Raivio as the only two Zags over the past 20 years to record 10 or more assists in back-to-back games to start a season. Nationally, Nembhard's 11.0 assists per game is tied for the second-most in the country.
“I think this year is a better year for him as far as just being a setup point guard,” former Gonzaga All-American Adam Morrison said of Nembhard on an episode of The Perimeter podcast. “Not that he can't score, but I think last year there was more emphasis on him scoring just off our lack of depth. I think this year he just gets to kind of play and take risks in a good way, and make decisions and just hoop as a point guard.”
Indeed, Nembhard has accounted for just 10.5% of his team’s shots this season (down from 19.4% in 2023-24), albeit on a very small sample size. His assist rate has spiked by nearly 10% from last season (29.9% in 2023-24 to 39.1% in 2024-25), while his true shooting percentage is up by nearly eight points (52.8% to 60.1%).
Nembhard discussed how he worked with assistant coach Stephen Gentry on drawing fouls and playing with more control in traffic this offseason. So far those habits are showing not only in Nembhard’s assist numbers early on, but through his free throw rate as well. He’s tied with Khalif Battle and Graham Ike for the most attempts at the charity stripe this season (eight).
Nembhard went 6-for-8 at the foul line against the Sun Devils, all of which came in the second half. For the most part, though, he orchestrated Gonzaga down the stretch of its 8-point victory through his playmaking and vision. Nembhard assisted on three of the team’s final four field goals of the game, the last one being an alley-oop to Braden Huff.
Huff had 21 points off the bench of the Bulldogs and made a nice pick-and-roll partner with Nembhard in crunch time.
“I mean a lot of those points were off his assists,” Huff said. “He makes it really easy. All the guards do, I mean, put me in positions to score and I just put it up there and hope it goes in.”
