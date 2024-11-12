Ryan Nembhard thriving as Gonzaga’s point guard: ‘He is amazing’

Ryan Nembhard | The Orchestrator



Gonzaga’s Senior PG has been putting on a clinic in their first 2 games, recording 22 assists to just 2 turnovers



-Pushes pace

-Elite at operating ballscreens

-Great vision, patience, & poise

-Thrives under pressure

-Maestro w ball in hands pic.twitter.com/HfBp4RWZ6C