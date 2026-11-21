Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are headed back to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, with three guaranteed games against power conference opponents in what should be a great test for a team that is still finding their identity after a chaotic offseason.

Gonzaga (3-1) is coming off an ugly win over Montana State at home, 74-62, where poor outside shooting and major turnover issues allowed the Bobcats to hang around until the final few minutes.

The Zags, who went to the championship of this event last year before suffering a 40-point loss to Michigan, will take on Kansas State in the opener on Tuesday night, followed by a game on Thanksgiving against either Baylor or Alabama.

A third game on Friday will be against one of the following four teams: Creighton, TCU, Miami, or a rematch against Michigan.

Below is a look at three areas Gonzaga must improve upon next week in Vegas:

1. Gonzaga's perimeter defense remains a concern

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Myk Crawford

Gonzaga did a good job limiting damage from the three point line in the first two games of the season, holding Purdue and New Mexico State to a combined 9-35 (25.7%) from beyond the arc.

Of course, both those teams are under 35% from three on the year, and when Gonzaga faced better shooting teams in LSU and Montana State, things went awry rather quickly.

LSU shot 12-26 (46.2%) from 3 against the Zags, doing most of the damage in their second half comeback that handed Gonzaga its first loss of the year. Then against Montana State, Gonzaga struggled to handle the five-out actions by the Bobcats, who drilled 12-30 threes for an even 40%, which kept them in the game and gave the fans quite a scare in Spokane on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga has the personnel of a talented defensive team, with Isiah Harwell, Davis Fogle, Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, and Nathan de Sousa all carrying solid defensive reputations, but the early return has been underwhelming, to say the least - and will bury the Zags in Las Vegas if they don't find ways to improve in a hurry.

2. Turnovers continue to disrupt Gonzaga's offense

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee. | Erik Smith

Turnovers are a pretty common issue early in the season for any college team, but Gonzaga has rarely let it impact them as badly as they did against Montana State.

The Zags coughed it up a whopping 16 times on Tuesday night, most of which were bad passes attempting to force the ball into tight windows, telegraphing the play, or other mistakes that cannot continue into Vegas.

This team is still finding its identity offensively, and with all three point guards not arriving on campus until August, it's entirely understandable that team cohesion isn't yet at 100%.

However, this year has to involve a little trial by fire, and three games in three days - against power conference opponents - will be a fantastic test for the Zags. If they can take care of the rock, it will go a long way toward leaving the desert with some nice wins added to the resume.

3. Gonzaga needs more consistency from 3-point range

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga had the worst three point shooting team in coach Few's tenure last year, and despite multiple additions designed to fix that in 2026-27 - the first four games haven't exactly inspired confidence.

The Zags shot a paltry 5-17 from three against LSU and an even worse 4-20 against Montana State, and have only made more than six threes in one of their first four games - which came when they drilled 13 at home against New Mexico State.

The arrival of Chauncey Wiggins, who shot 38.7% from three last year on 5.8 attempts per game, should help stabilize Gonzaga from the perimeter, while guys like Davis Fogle (30%) and Javon Bennett (30%) could heat up at any time.

Next week in Vegas would be a great time for that to happen.

Gonzaga takes on Kansas State on Tuesday night to open up Player's Era. The game will tip at 9:30 PM PT at the T-Mobile Arena, and will be broadcast on ESPN.