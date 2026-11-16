Where Gonzaga landed in latest AP Top 25 after stunning loss to LSU

Mark Few’s effusive praise regarding the talent on the roster of the LSU Tigers men’s basketball team proved to be as true as his claim that they’d be “a heck of a challenge” for his Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Donovan Dent - a UCLA transfer who was linked to Gonzaga for weeks before he committed to LSU in August - hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 81-80 on Saturday at Veterans Arena. Braden Huff scored in the lane to give GU a 13-point lead with 8 minutes to play before LSU closed the game with a 26-12 run to give first-year coach Will Wade his first signature win in his second stint in Baton Rouge.

The loss in Gonzaga’s only game this week resulted in a drop from No. 14 to No. 22 in Week 3’s AP Top 25. The Tigers made their first appearance in the poll this season at No. 25.

Gonzaga faces challenging schedule following AP Top 25 drop

The Bulldogs aren’t scheduled to play a ranked opponent until Dec. 5 against No. 7 UCLA, which rose two spots following a 106-37 home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday, at the West Coast Hoops Showdown in Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga (2-1) hosts Montana State on Tuesday night, its only game before a Nov. 24. matchup with Kansas State to kick off the Players Era 16 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas. The Zags will then play No. 16 Alabama or Baylor (11 votes) on Thanksgiving before taking on No. 17 Miami, No. 18 Michigan or TCU, which received 14 votes.

GU takes on No. 2 Michigan State, which climbed ten spots after a 79-73 win over Duke at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday. The Bulldogs play the Blue Devils, who fell three spots to No. 5, on Feb. 20 at the College Hoops Showcase in Detroit.

No. 3 UConn and No. 4 Virginia round out the top 5.

Full Week 3 AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

1. Florida

2. Michigan State

3. UConn

4. Virginia

5. Duke

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Houston

9. Texas Tech

10. Illinois

11. Kansas

12. Arizona

13. St. John's

14. Tennessee

15. Vanderbilt

16. Alabama

17. Miami (FL)

18. Michigan

18. USC

20. Arkansas

21. BYU

22. Gonzaga

23. Louisville

24. Nebraska

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Memphis 172, Texas A&M 31, Iowa State 30, Kentucky 17, TCU 14, Baylor 11, High Point 9, Saint Louis 8, Xavier 6, Santa Clara 3, Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2, Utah State 2, North Carolina 1