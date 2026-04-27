Gonzaga targeting elite 3-point shooter in transfer portal after breakout season

One of the most prolific three-point shooters in college basketball last year is available in the transfer portal, and Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are hoping to bring him home.

Ethan Copeland, a native of Sunnyside, WA, recently held a Zoom call with Gonzaga as they look to shore up a key area of need heading into the 2026-27 season.

Copeland also had Zoom meetings with former WCC rivals LMU and Pacific, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready, who also reported Copeland has interest from VCU, Marshall, and others.

The 6'2 guard played two years of junior college ball, one at Utah State University Eastern and another at Salt Lake Community College, before landing at Stetson in the A-Sun for his first season at the Division 1 level in 2025-26.

Copeland proceeded to take over offensively for the Hatters, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals across 33 games played. It's his elite three-point shooting that has him on Gonzaga's radar, however, as he shot a blistering 42.9% from three on 7.7 attempts per game.

Copeland's 109 made threes ranked 21st in the country, and are more than double the 48 made by Mario Saint-Supery, Gonzaga's team leader last year.

Stetson transfer Ethan Copeland, one of the top shooters in the portal, has recently taken Zooms with Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount and Pacific, source tells @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-2 guard is also receiving interest from VCU and Marshall amongst others. Native of Sunnyside,… https://t.co/xUJBNZdnQO pic.twitter.com/hmTyJiuan5 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 26, 2026

Fit at Gonzaga

Gonzaga shot 33.3% from beyond the arc last year, the worst in coach Few's tenure in Spokane. While the Zags are primarily focused on adding a versatile center to pair with Braden Huff in the frontcourt, outside shooting remains a critical need for this program as they head into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Gonzaga is returning Saint-Supery, Huff, and sophomore forward Davis Fogle from last year's rotation, while adding a trio of freshmen in 6'5 guard Jack Kayil, 6'5 wing Luca Foster, and 7'0 center Sam Funches.

The team also added 6'6 Houston transfer guard Isiah Harwell into the mix as well, with Kayil and Harwell expected to compete for a starting job alongside Saint-Supery and Fogle in the backcourt.

However, outside shooting remains a significant need for the Zags, with Harwell shooting 27% from deep last year, while Kayil is known more for his ability to get downhill than his outside shooting.

Copeland immediately adds a dynamic perimeter threat to this Gonzaga rotation, and his ability to space the floor will make scoring opportunities easier for Huff and Fogle, while his veteran experience will be welcome in a backcourt that currently does not have a single upperclassman on the roster.

Gonzaga is known to be in contact with Copeland and Campbell transfer Jeremiah Johnson as they look to fill six open spots on the roster heading into next season.