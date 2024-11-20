How to watch Gonzaga men's basketball vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream
The Gonzaga men's basketball team looks for its fifth consecutive win to start the 2024-25 season when Long Beach State comes to town for a nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (4-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following an impressive 80-67 win at San Diego State on Monday. Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard tamed the Viejas Arena crowd down the stretch, as the two seniors combined to score 32 of the team's 40 points in the second half. Gonzaga never trailed and went 27-of-31 from the free throw line to hand the Aztecs their first loss at home to a nonconference foe since 2021.
Ike and redshirt sophomore Braden Huff each lead the Zags at 14.5 points per game apiece. Three other Bulldogs average more than 11.5 points: Khalif Battle (14.3), Nembhard (12.8) and Nolan Hickman (11.5). The Bulldogs, who've put up 95.5 points per game so far this season, rank No. 1 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom.com.
The Beach (1-3) have dropped three in a row and back-to-back games to West Coast Conference teams since a 93-48 win over La Verne in the season opener. Long Beach State lost 84-54 on the road to San Francisco, then came up short in a nail-biter to Portland, 63-61, at home on Saturday. Four players scored in double-figures against the Pilots, led by Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Cam Denson at 15 points apiece.
Devin Askew added 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The 6-foot-5 senior and former No. 1 point guard in the 2021 recruiting class currently leads the Beach with 17.3 points and 5.5 assists per game.
Long Beach State returned three players from last season's NCAA Tournament team, which was helmed by former Gonzaga head coach Dan Monson, who's now the coach at Eastern Washington. Former San Diego State assistant Chris Acker took the reigns and brought in six Division-I transfers, three junior college transfers and three high school recruits to complete the 2024-25 squad. With less than 5% of its scoring back from 2023-24, the Beach was picked to finish eighth in the Big West Conference preseason poll.
Following Wednesday's game, the Zags head down to Paradise Island, The Bahamas, for the Battle 4 Atlantis multi-team event. Gonzaga takes on West Virginia (Nov. 27, 11:30 a.m.) in the first round game.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. LONG BEACH STATE
Who: Gonzaga welcomes Long Beach State to Spokane for a nonconference game
When: 6 p.m. PT/ p.m. EST | Wednesday, Nov. 20
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: KHQ/ESPN+
Betting: Gonzaga -33.5 (-110); O/U 151.5 (-106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
