For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Montana State Bobcats, a former rival from the Big Sky Conference located roughly 400 miles away in Bozeman.

Gonzaga (2-1) is looking to bounce back from Saturday's agonizing 81-80 loss to the LSU Tigers at the Spokane Arena, where the team blew a 13 point second half lead thanks to poor rebounding and free throw shooting down the stretch.

This matchup is the last one for the Zags before the Player's Era Festival, which tips off for Gonzaga on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 PM PT against Kansas State.

Right the ship

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Massamba Diop. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Tuesday's matchup is a chance for Gonzaga to get things back on the right track after the wheels came off in the second half on Saturday.

Xaivian Lee battled foul trouble all afternoon against LSU, only managing to play 12 minutes and forcing the Zags to rely more on Javon Bennett, with Davis Fogle handling some on-ball duties as well.

Lee's foul trouble made the debut of Chauncey Wiggins - who is finally eligible after a Spokane County judge granted him an injunction last week - a bit more difficult to evaluate. Wiggins played 12 minutes off the bench, all on the wing, but it's hard to know what exactly his role will look like in games when Lee plays his usual 28-32 minutes.

So not only will fans get a better expectation for how Wiggins impacts Gonzaga's rotation on Tuesday, but it's a chance for Lee to regain his form, Davis Fogle to flush his free throw shooting woes, and the frontcourt trio of Massamba Diop, Izan Almansa, and Braden Huff to keep figuring out their roles offensively and on the glass.

What to expect from Montana State

Nov 19, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Montana State Bobcats head coach Matt Logie gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the year, with wins over Long Beach State and Cal Poly and losses to Pac-12 foe Colorado State and former WCC rival BYU.

Montana State loves to shoot from beyond the arc, averaging 32.3 three point attempts per game, which ranks 28th in the country. They knock them down at a quality 34.9% clip, and there's little doubt they will be bombing away all night long in Spokane on Tuesday.

For Gonzaga, forcing the Bobcats into tough, contested threes is a huge key to securing a comfortable victory and even getting to empty the bench and give some reps to freshmen Luca Foster, Juwan Ekanga, and big men Parker Jefferson and Sam Funches.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga host Montana State on Tuesday back at the Kennel:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Montana State: TV channel, live stream and game time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Game time: 8:00 PM PST

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)

How to watch: CBS Sports Network