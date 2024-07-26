How to watch Japan vs. Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball
Former Gonzaga men's basketball star Rui Hachimura and Team Japan begin Group B play of the 2024 Paris Olympics against Germany, the defending FIBA World Cup champions who are coming off a near-upset of Team USA in an exhibition game.
The Germans brought back most of their core from last summer and are led by NBA veteran Dennis Schroder, along with Moritz and Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis and Andreas Obst — the hero from last year’s win over the U.S. in the semifinals.
That crew came close to upsetting the Americans again, this time in an exhibition game, after trailing by double digits in the first half only to take the lead with four minutes remaining in regulation. Franz led the way with 18 points, as the 22-year-old figures to be Germany’s go-to guy throughout Olympic competition. Schroder had a 13-point, 10-assist double-double and Angst added 17 points.
Hachimura, who did not play in the World Cup, made his return to the Japanese national team last week in an exhibition against Germany. The Los Angeles Lakers forward scored 19 points in 25 minutes as Japan fell flat in a 104-83 defeat, while Franz scored 27 points for the Germans.
Hachimura was even better in the following friendly against Serbia — 29 points and five triples, though the Serbs cruised to a 119-100 victory in Japan’s final tune-up game.
Japan, which failed to win a single game in the 2021 Tokyo Games, has the longest odds to win a medal in the Paris Games at +20000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Germany, having never finished better than seventh place in Olympic competition, has +240 odds to medal this summer.
Here’s how to watch Hachimura and Japan take on Germany in the Group B opener of the Paris Games:
HOW TO WATCH JAPAN VS. GERMANY
What: Japan and Germany square off in the preliminary round of the Olympic Games
When: 7:30 a.m ET/4:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 27
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Germany -18.5 (-110) O/U 177.5 (-110)