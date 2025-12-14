Chargers' Tony Jefferson Ejected After Brutal Hit on Chiefs WR
Tempers flared during the Chiefs’ matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kansas City faced third-and-5 on its own 49-yard line, while trailing 16-13. Patrick Mahomes dropped back and unleashed a dart that landed in the hands of receiver Tyquan Thornton for a 21-yard gain. At the end of the play, Los Angeles safety Tony Jefferson unleashed a hard, helmet-to-helmet hit on Thornton.
Officials immediately threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, as Thornton remained down on the field. The Chiefs took exception to the hit, and the two sides were on the verge of a brawl.
Video of the hit is below.
After the officials got together, Jefferson was ejected for the hit, as it was considered to be a dangerous hit to the head and neck area.
Video of the post-hit confrontation is below.
Thornton left the game and did not return.
The Chiefs couldn’t take advantage of the gain and penalty tacked on top of it. Three plays later, Mahomes threw an interception at L.A.’s one-yard line to end the drive.