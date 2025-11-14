How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Arizona State men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start this season, although the furthest they have travelled for a game is about 1.5 miles to the Spokane Arena.
That will change on Friday when the Zags head to Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, the return game of a home-and-home series that began last year.
Gonzaga won the first game in Spokane, 88-80, behind 21 points from Braden Huff, while a familiar face was on the other side in Adam Miller. Miller scored eight points for the Sun Devils in that game, and will now be on the other side of things Friday night after transferring to Gonzaga this offseason.
Bobby Hurley's team is off to a 2-0 start with 17 and 15-point wins over Southern Utah and Utah Tech, respectively. Arizona State went just 13-20 last year and finished 15 out of 16 teams in the Big 12. The staff is hoping a completely overhauled roster will get this team into a more competitive spot in the conference, and they know a chance to square off against Gonzaga at home is a great barometer for them before league play begins.
Gonzaga has not had any issues so far this season, breezing past Oklahoma at the arena on Saturday and then blasting Creighton on Tuesday at The Kennel by a score of 90-63, using a 19-0 run in the second half to send coach Greg McDermott's new-look team packing.
For that to be the case again on Friday, Gonzaga will once again need to dominate down low and on the glass. 7'1 freshman Massamba Diop has played well so far for the Sun Devils, although the competition level he's faced so far pales in comparison to what he'll see on Friday when Graham Ike and Huff are in town.
Gonzaga will also have to deal with a longtime nemesis in Moe Odum, who spent two years at Pacific and last year at Pepperdine, where he finished fourth in the country - and second in the conference - with 7.5 assists per game. Look for the Zags to deploy Jalen Warley and/or Emmanuel Innocenti on Odum in this one, like they did against Oklahoma and Creighton's guards this past week.
Below is information on how to watch and listen to Gonzaga's matchup with Arizona State on Friday in the desert:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Arizona State
Date: Friday, Nov. 14
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. PT
Where: Desert Financial Center (Tempe, AZ)
How to watch: ESPN2
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App