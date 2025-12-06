How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. North Florida following TV broadcast update

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs had nine days to wallow in their 40 point loss to Michigan before unleashing their frustration on the Kentucky Wildcats Friday evening in Nashville, securing a massive 94-59 point victory.

Gonzaga only gets one day to celebrate Friday's win, however, with a quick turnaround back to Spokane for Sunday's tilt against the Ospreys of North Florida. The game is slated to tip at 6:00 PM PT on Sunday, Dec 7 at the McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga's fourth home game of the season and first since a 72 point demolition of Southern Utah back on Nov. 17.

North Florida (2-6) has yet to beat a Division I opponent this year, although four of their six losses have been by single digits. The other two were a blowout 104-64 loss to Florida followed by a 99-66 loss to Tennessee, both in the first nine days of the season.

Gonzaga and North Florida have squared off just once previously, when the Ospreys came to Spokane for the 2022-23 season opener, a game the Zags won 104-63.

North Florida is one of four buy games for Gonzaga this year, alongside Texas Southern, Southern Utah, and Campbell. The Zags beat Texas Southern by 55 and Southern Utah by 72, and will face Campbell next Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Sunday's result could look similar to those first two buy games, as the Ospreys are currently ranked No. 334 at KenPom, with one of the worst defenses in the country. Their current adjusted defensive efficiency is 361st out of 365 DI teams, and they have given up 85 or more points in five of their six losses this year.

Gonzaga now boasts the No. 7 ranked offense in the country following the 94 point performance against Kentucky, and should be able to score early and often against a North Florida team that does not have a single rotation player taller than 6'8.

The Ospreys do one thing very well, however, and that's shoot the three ball. Coach Bobby Kennen's team is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc while attempting 32 threes per game. They make just under 12 threes per contest, which is top ten in the country according to basketball-reference.

This game will be a great opportunity for Gonzaga to work on some things heading into next Saturday's matchup with the UCLA Bruins in Seattle. It would not be a surprise to see a lot of freshman Davis Fogle and sophomore Ismaila Diagne in this one, with coach Few likely limiting minutes for Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and the rest of Gonzaga's starting five.

Due to the NFL Sunday schedule, this game will be broadcast in the local Spokane market on KAYU Fox 28. Below is more information about how and when to watch Gonzaga's upcoming matchup:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. North Florida

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7

Game time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: KAYU FOX 28 (Spokane) and ESPN+

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App