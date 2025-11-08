How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma men's basketball game
After a pair of exhibition games against non-D1 opponents, and a 55 point rout of Texas Southern in the season opener, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs face their first real test of the 2025-26 season on Saturday night in Spokane.
Gonzaga will host Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.
It is Gonzaga's first of at least three matchups against SEC teams this year, which also includes Alabama at the Player's Era Festival on Nov. 24 in Las Vegas and Kentucky at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 5. Gonzaga could end up taking on another SEC opponent in either Auburn or Tennessee in the third game of the Player's Era Festival as well.
Gonzaga is 3-1 all-time against Oklahoma, including a win at the Spokane Arena back in 2009 and most recently a victory in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament behind 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme.
The Zags are also an excellent 15-6 all-time at the Spokane Arena, adding a pair of wins to their total last year after crushing Baylor in the season-opener, 101-63, and taking down the Portland Pilots on Jan. 2 by a score of 81-50.
Gonzaga will have their hands full with Oklahoma's experienced and talented backcourt, which includes former Kansas State and Miami point guard Nijel Pack — a career 40.4% shooter from three — as well as Saint Joseph's transfer Xzayvier Brown, who averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists last year for the Hawks.
The Sooners went a perfect 13-0 in the non-conference last year, which included winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by defeating Providence, Arizona, and Louisville in the Bahamas over feast week. However, Oklahoma went just 6-12 in SEC play, and were a very controversial selection into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed — where they fought valiantly but lost to No. 8 UConn in the first round.
Gonzaga will need point guards Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery to play well on both sides of the ball if they want to secure a victory on Saturday, although the Zags should have a sizeable advantage in the frontcourt.
Graham Ike and Braden Huff will present matchups issues for Oklahoma's bigs — returner Mo Wague and Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis — and the team's depth behind them is questionable with 6'10 freshman Kai Rogers not expected to suit up.
Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga's game against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Saturday:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma
Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Spokane Arena
How to watch: ESPN2
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App