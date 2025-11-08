Gonzaga Nation

How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Zags are 15-6 all-time at the Spokane Arena

Andy Patton

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Myk Crawford
In this story:

After a pair of exhibition games against non-D1 opponents, and a 55 point rout of Texas Southern in the season opener, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs face their first real test of the 2025-26 season on Saturday night in Spokane.

Gonzaga will host Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.

It is Gonzaga's first of at least three matchups against SEC teams this year, which also includes Alabama at the Player's Era Festival on Nov. 24 in Las Vegas and Kentucky at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 5. Gonzaga could end up taking on another SEC opponent in either Auburn or Tennessee in the third game of the Player's Era Festival as well.

Gonzaga is 3-1 all-time against Oklahoma, including a win at the Spokane Arena back in 2009 and most recently a victory in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament behind 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme.

The Zags are also an excellent 15-6 all-time at the Spokane Arena, adding a pair of wins to their total last year after crushing Baylor in the season-opener, 101-63, and taking down the Portland Pilots on Jan. 2 by a score of 81-50.

Gonzaga will have their hands full with Oklahoma's experienced and talented backcourt, which includes former Kansas State and Miami point guard Nijel Pack — a career 40.4% shooter from three — as well as Saint Joseph's transfer Xzayvier Brown, who averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists last year for the Hawks.

OU guard Nijel Pack.
OU guard Nijel Pack. / NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners went a perfect 13-0 in the non-conference last year, which included winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by defeating Providence, Arizona, and Louisville in the Bahamas over feast week. However, Oklahoma went just 6-12 in SEC play, and were a very controversial selection into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed — where they fought valiantly but lost to No. 8 UConn in the first round.

Gonzaga will need point guards Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery to play well on both sides of the ball if they want to secure a victory on Saturday, although the Zags should have a sizeable advantage in the frontcourt.

Graham Ike and Braden Huff will present matchups issues for Oklahoma's bigs — returner Mo Wague and Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis — and the team's depth behind them is questionable with 6'10 freshman Kai Rogers not expected to suit up.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga's game against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Saturday:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Spokane Arena

How to watch: ESPN2

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball