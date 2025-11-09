Live updates, score: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners college basketball showdown
SPOKANE — All eyes are on the Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday night as they host the Oklahoma Sooners in an early-season college basketball showdown at Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga (1-0), led by big men Graham Ike and Aubrey Huff, comes into the game ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Oklahoma (1-0) is unranked.
Stay with us for live updates, big-play highlights and much more throughout the Zags-Sooners matchup. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Oklahoma foul trouble: Graham Ike draws back-to-back fouls on Oklahoma's Mohamed Wague and he heads to the bench with 16:45 left.
Oklahoma 8, Gonzaga 3, 17:45 left: Xzayvier Brown converts a three-point play to give the Sooners an early cushion. Gonzaga has turned the ball over twice in the first two-plus minutes.
Gonzaga 3, Oklahoma 3, 18:40 left: Adam Miller buries a 3-pointer to get Gonzaga on the board. Oklahoma is playing stifling man-to-man defense to start the game.
Oklahoma wins the tip and we are underway in Spokane. Official tip time is 7:31 p.m. PT.
PREGAME UPDATES
Gonzaga's starting five: Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
Oklahoma's starting five: Xzayvier Brown, Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague, Tae Davis and Derrion Reid.
The crowd is filing in and we're about 35 minutes from opening tip here at Spokane Arena. The Zags are favored by 10.5 points.