How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Washington State men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to roll through what will be their final season as members of the West Coast Conference - although Thursday's game won't exactly be part of the farewell tour.

The Zags head down Highway 195 to Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars on Jan. 15, the first of two games between the two inland Northwest programs.

Washington State (8-10, 3-2) is in its second and final season as affiliate members of the WCC, joining the league temporarily while working with Oregon State to rebuild the Pac-12 following the departures of ten members to various conferences, including the Big Ten (Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC) the Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) and the ACC (Stanford and Cal).

Gonzaga will join WSU, OSU, Texas State, and five Mountain West schools - San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, and Fresno State - in the new look Pac-12, which is set to begin on July 1, 2026.

David Riley is in his second season at the helm for the Cougars, who had a rough go of things in the non-conference but have looked solid so far in conference play. WSU lost its season opener at home against Idaho and fell to 0-2 with a road loss to Davidson. In fact, the Cougars were a ghastly 3-8 through mid-December, but have won five of their last seven since then - including a 3-2 start in league play.

Jan 11, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | James Snook-Imagn Images

WSU opened at Portland and secured a 67-62 win before losing to the Redhawks in Seattle, followed by home wins over LMU (78-76) and Oregon State (81-67). What followed was a trip down to Moraga and a near-stunning upset, but the Gaels narrowly escaped with an 88-82 win.

The Cougars are led by true freshman guard Ace Glass III, who is averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on a highly efficient 59.8% from two and 35.6% from beyond the arc. Veterans ND Okafor (10.1 points, 1.7 blocks), Tomas Thrastarson (9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Jerone Morton (7.1 points, 2.9 assists) help round out coach Riley's squad, who got swept by the Zags last year.

Gonzaga will look to move to 6-0 in league play in what will be just their fourth true road game of the season and first in the calendar year 2026.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on Washington State on Thursday in Pullman:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15

Game time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Beasley Coliseum (Pullman, WA)

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS