Gonzaga Nation

How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Creighton men's basketball game

Gonzaga will look to start the season 3-0 with a win over Creighton on Tuesday

Andy Patton

Gonzaga’s mascot Spike during a home game.
Gonzaga’s mascot Spike during a home game. / Photo by Myk Crawford
In this story:

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs passed their first major test of the season on Saturday, using their size and physicality to bully the Oklahoma Sooners and secure an 83-68 victory at the Spokane Arena.

There's not much time to celebrate, however, as Gonzaga has a date with the No. 23 ranked Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday in what will be one of the most highly anticipated non-conference matchups at the Kennel in multiple years.

Greg McDermott's team is 1-0 after knocking off South Dakota on Wednesday by a score of 92-76. It was far from the prettiest game for the Bluejays, who gave up a whopping 21 offensive rebounds to the Coyotes - certainly a concerning stat heading into a matchup with Gonzaga's formidable frontcourt.

Creighton will be led by Owen Freeman, a 6'10 big man who transferred from Iowa after garnering interest from Gonzaga in the transfer portal. Freeman had 19 points in his Bluejays debut, coming off the bench and only playing 19 minutes after dealing with an injury during the preseason.

He'll be a huge factor on Tuesday against Gonzaga's elite frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff, who combined for 32 points on Saturday against Oklahoma.

Gonzaga will also have to deal with a trio of elite scoring transfer guards for coach McDermott's team: Nik Graves, Blake Harper, and Josh Dix, who all scored 14 or more points per game last year at Charlotte, Howard, and Iowa, respectively.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4), now with the Creighton Bluejays.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4), now with the Creighton Bluejays. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bluejays are a top 25 offensive team in the country, per KenPom, although their adjusted defensive efficiency ranks just 88th - with the team sorely missing superstar center Ryan Kalkbrenner after he wrapped up his prolific five year career in Omaha last year, winning his fourth consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gonzaga is 3-0 all-time under coach Few against Creighton, having defeated this team most recently in the 2021 NCAA Tournament on their way to a national title appearance. In order to move to 4-0, the Zags will need to once again dominate on the glass, and will hope for another strong performance from transfer Tyon Grant-Foster who is averaging 14.5 points through his first two games.

Below is a look at game time and TV information for this heavyweight battle on Tuesday:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball