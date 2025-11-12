Live updates, highlights from Gonzaga vs. Creighton college basketball game
The stage is set for an early top 25 showdown in men's college basketball between Gonzaga and Creighton.
Tip-off from the McCarthey Athletic Center is set for 7 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Bulldogs (2-0) look for their second win over a power conference foe after dominating Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Bluejays (1-0) strive for a signature win on the road following a victory over South Dakota in their season-opener.
The Last time out
The Zags thoroughly controlled throughout Saturday's game against the Sooners, leading by as many as 24 points in the second half before pulling away for an 83-68 win at the Spokane Arena.
Graham Ike led the way with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, as Gonzaga beat Oklahoma on the glass (46-39) and around the rim, scoring 58 points in the paint to the Sooners' 20.
All-around performances from Tyon Grant-Foster (14 points, seven rebounds) and Jalen Warley (13 points, eight boards) spearheaded a strong night from Gonzaga's reserves, outscoring Oklahoma's bench, 38-8.
Scouting the Bluejays
Creighton returned two starters from last season's 25-11 squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Greg McDermott lost his four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year in Ryan Kalkbrenner, along with Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal.
Jackson McAndrew is the top returning scorer from the 2024-25 team. The 6-foot-10 forward had 13 points and seven rebounds in the 92-76 win over South Dakota to open the 2025-26 campaign.
Iowa transfer Owen Freeman came off the bench and led the Bluejays with 19 points in 19 minutes of action. Creighton struggled to put away its Summit League foe, though, while giving up 21 offensive rebounds and 48 points in the paint to the Coyotes.
Other newcomers to the Bluejays include Nik Graves (Charlotte), Blake Harper (Howard), Liam McChesney (Illinois State), Josh Dix (Iowa) and Austin Swartz (Miami).
Creighton was picked to finish No. 3 in the Big East preseason poll behind St. John's and UConn. The Bluejays checked in at No. 45 on KenPom.com heading into Saturday's contest, while the Zags came in at No. 8.
Saturday marks the first time the Zags and Bluejays meet at the Kennel since Dec. 1, 2017, when Zach Norvell Jr. — now an assistant on Gonzaga's staff — scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half to fuel his team to a 91-74 victory.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 6, Creighton 5 (17:53): Graham Ike drained an open 3 in transition, putting the Zags on the board first. The 6-foot-9 lefty nailed another moments later, only for Jackson McAndrew to answer with a 3-pointer of his own.
PREGAME
Channel switch: Tonight's game will start at 7:09 p.m. PT on ESPN News.
Starters: Gonzaga trotted out Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Braden Huff and Graham Ike. Creighton started with Blake Harper, Josh Dix and Nik Graves with a frontcourt tandem of Jackson McAndrew and Owen Freeman.