How to watch Selection Sunday: March Madness schedule, bracket reveal for 2025 NCAA Tournament
As conference tournament week in college basketball comes to an end, the NCAA Tournament selection committee is ready to reveal the 68-team bracket for the 2025 men's basketball tournament.
Selection Sunday is set for this Sunday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The 31 conference champions, including West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga, earn automatic bids. The committee will award an additional 37 at-large bids and seed each of the 68 teams into four regions during the selection show.
March Madness tips off with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18. The first and second rounds will play out over the ensuing weekend in eight cities nationwide. The regional rounds (Sweet 16/Elite Eight) are set for March 27-30.
The Bulldogs (25-8, 14-4 WCC) are appearing in their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament, the third-longest active streak of its kind in the country behind Michigan State (27) and Kansas (34). Gonzaga is the only program to have appeared in the last nine Sweet 16s.
Here's more on how to watch Selection Sunday and key dates to keep track of heading into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
How to watch Selection Sunday
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
When does the 2025 NCAA Tournament start?
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off with the First Four round at the University of Dayton on March 18 and 19.
Dates for each round
- First Four: March 18 - 19
- Round of 64: March 20 - 21
- Round of 32: March 22 - 23
- Sweet 16: March 27 - 28
- Elite Eight: March 29 - 30
- Final Four: April 5
- NCAA Championship: April 7
Host cities
First Four: Dayton, Ohio (University of Dayton)
Round of 64/Round of 32: Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena); Providence, Rhode Island (Amica Mutual Pavilion); Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena); Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena); Cleveland (Rocket Arena); Denver (Ball Arena); Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum); Raleigh, North Carolina (Lenovo Center)
East Regional: Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)
West Regional: San Francisco (Chase Center)
South Regional: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)
Midwest Regional: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Final Four/National Championship: San Antonio (Alamodome)
