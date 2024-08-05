How to watch Team USA vs. Brazil Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinal game
Team USA will face Brazil in the quarterfinal round of men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics, with a matchup against Serbia or Australia awaiting if the Americans advance to the medal round.
The U.S. locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament bracket after going a perfect 3-0 in Group C play. Following an emphatic 26-point win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the opener, the team of All-NBA players handled their business against South Sudan (103-86) and Puerto Rico (104-83) to draw arguably the easiest possible matchup in the quarterfinal round while Germany, Canada and France reside on the other side of the bracket.
Brazil (1-2) advanced to the knockout stage for the first time since 2012, despite its only victory in group play coming in its opener against Japan, which was eliminated after failing to win a game. The must-win scenario was set up by back-to-back losses to France (78-66) and Germany (86-73). Led by Bruno Caboclo’s 33 points and 17 rebounds, the Brazilians beat the Japanese, 102-84.
Caboclo averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while 6-foot-4 wing Vitor Benite led the squad with 14.3 points per game in group play. Brazil paced all teams from behind the arc, as it shot 45.3% on 3-point attempts and made 11.3 triples per game.
The U.S. was second in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.6% in group play, though it led all countries in points (105.7 per game), field goal percentage (54.5%), total assists (83) and total steals (32).
Anthony Edwards led the American’s balanced offensive attack at 16.7 points off the bench. Kevin Durant, who missed all of the exhibition tour, didn’t show any signs of rust with 16.0 points per game on 63.6% shooting from the field. LeBron James led the team in assists at 7.3 per game.
HOW TO WATCH TEAM USA VS. BRAZIL
What: Team USA takes on Brazil in the quarterfinal round of Olympic men’s basketball
When: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m PT on Tuesday, Aug. 6
Where: Bercy Arena | Paris, France
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USA -27.5 (-110); O/U 185.5 (-118)
ROSTERS
Team USA:
* LeBron James
* Stephen Curry
* Kevin Durant
* Joel Embiid
* Devin Booker
* Jayson Tatum
* Anthony Davis
* Tyrese Haliburton
* Anthony Edwards
* Jrue Holiday
* Bam Adebayo
* Derrick White
Team Brazil:
* Yago dos Santos
* Cristiano Felicio
* Didi Louzada
* Vitor Benite
* Marcelinho Huertas
* Gui Santos
* Leo Meindl
* Raul Neto
* Georginho de Paula
* Mãozinha Pereira
* Bruno Caboclo
* Lucas Dias