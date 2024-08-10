How to watch Team USA vs. France in Olympic men’s basketball gold medal game
Off the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind win over Serbia in the semifinals, Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few and Team USA take on France in the gold medal game of Olympic men’s basketball at the Paris Games on Saturday.
The U.S. needed a 36-point game from Steph Curry and a triple-double from LeBron James to complete a 17-point comeback against Nikola Jokic and the Serbs, who led by double-digits throughout behind a hot night shooting the ball from outside the arc until the Americans clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter. The U.S. outscored Serbia 32-15 over the final 10 minutes after entering the final period down 13 points, as Joel Embiid, James, Durant and Curry all came up big down the stretch to fuel a 14-2 scoring run that flipped the game on its head in the last few minutes. Former Gonzaga standout Filip Petrusev had nine points, including a dunk late in the fourth quarter, to go with five rebounds while Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for Serbia with 20 points.
Curry, who scored 17 of his team’s first 20 points, iced the game with a pair of free throws to officially clinch the U.S. a spot in the gold medal game against France in a rematch of the Tokyo Games, where the Americans prevailed 87-82 in the Olympic final.
After going to battle against Jokic, Few and the Team USA coaching staff face a short turnaround as they prepare for an entirely different basketball sensation in Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 post leads France in points, rebounds and assists while rejecting 2.0 shots per game.
The French are back in the gold medal game after a 73-69 win over a hot Germany team that had won 12 straight international competitions dating back to last year’s FIBA World Cup. France outscored the Germans 38-25 in the second and third quarters before knocking down clutch free-throws late to outlast a comeback attempt from the Germans, who were led by Dennis Schroder’s 18 points.
Backed by a rowdy home crowd, Wembanyama and company are 4-1 in Olympic competition — its lone loss was an 85-71 letdown to Germany last week — since it lost four straight exhibition games heading into group play. Head coach Vincent Collet has tinkered with the rotation some, even opting to bring Rudy Gobert off the bench in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, in an effort to put the most cohesive five on the floor at the same time.
For the U.S., it seeks its 17th gold medal in men’s basketball since 1936. Durant would lead all U.S. men’s basketball players with five gold medals after he clinched the all-time scoring mark in the quarterfinal against Brazil.
France seeks its first gold medal in men’s basketball. In addition to the Tokyo Games, the French took home silver after losing to the Americans in the gold medal games in 2000 and in 1948.
HOW TO WATCH TEAM USA VS. FRANCE
What: Team USA and France clash in the gold medal game in Olympic men’s basketball
When: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 PT on Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Bercy Arena | Paris, France
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USA -15.5 (-118); O/U 176.5 (-118)
ROSTERS
Team USA:
* LeBron James
* Stephen Curry
* Kevin Durant
* Joel Embiid
* Devin Booker
* Jayson Tatum
* Anthony Davis
* Tyrese Haliburton
* Anthony Edwards
* Jrue Holiday
* Bam Adebayo
* Derrick White
Team France:
* Frank Ntilikina
* Nicolas Tatum
* Andrew Albicy
* Guerschon Yabusele
* Isaia Cordinier
* Evan Fournier
* Nando de Colo
* Mathias Lessort
* Rudy Gobert
* Victor Wembanyama
* Matthew Strazel
* Bilal Coulibaly