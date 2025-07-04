How to Stream the 2025 Tour de France Live
The 2025 Tour de France begins Saturday, with the competition taking place across France from July 5 to July 27.
The Tour de France has been held almost annually since the first edition of the competition took place in 1903, and the event regularly draws interest from across the globe.
With worldwide interest in the race, the Tour de France can be followed from over 190 countries. Here's a look at how to watch and stream this year's Tour de France.
TV Networks Broadcasting in Major Markets
In the United States, the Tour de France can be watched on NBC Sports. In Canada, FloSports will broadcast coverage of the Tour de France.
Over in the United Kingdom, the Tour de France can be watched freely on ITV. There will also be coverage available through TNT Sports. In France, France Télévisions will broadcast the Tour de France.
Free live coverage of the Tour de France can be viewed from several broadcasters in Europe, including RAI in Italy, VRT or RTBF in Belgium, RTVE in Spain, ARD in Germany, RTP in Portugal, TG4 in Ireland, Servus TV in Austria and SRG in Switzerland.
Tour de France Streaming Options
In the United States, the Tour de France can be streamed on Peacock. In Canada, the race can be streamed on Flobikes.
In the UK, the Tour de France can be streamed on the Discovery+ app. Viewers can also stream the event through the ITVX app or the TNT Sports app. Across Europe, viewers can stream the Tour de France on MAX.
Real-Time Viewing Alternatives
Outside of viewing or streaming the Tour de France, the event can be followed through the Tour de France's website, app, or social media pages. Those platforms will all provide ongoing updates and real-time coverage as the Tour de France over the 22 days of the competition.