In-game analysis of Gonzaga vs. North Florida college basketball game

Not even 72 hours removed from an emphatic win over Kentucky, Gonzaga returned to the comforts of McCarthey Athletic Center looking to pass another test with North Florida in town.

It wouldn't feature the same kind of challenges the Wildcats posed from a physical or athletic standpoint, but Sunday night's nonconference tilt from the Kennel (6 p.m. PT) presented the Bulldogs (8-1) with the task of maintaining their focus on such a short turnaround ahead of another showdown against a blue blood opponent at the end of the week.

Nine days removed from their 40-point loss to Michigan, the Zags proved their mettle by thoroughly dominating Kentucky in a 94-59 final from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, becoming the first team in the history of the Associated Press Top 25 poll to be on both sides of a 30-point blowout in back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

Graham Ike led the charge with a bounce-back game of his own. The 6-foot-9 forward who was held to one point in the Players Era Festival championship matched his Gonzaga career high with 28 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, putting together what felt like an eerily similar performance to the stat line he finished with the last time the Bulldogs and Wildcats clashed in Seattle (28 points, 11 rebounds in Kentucky's 90-89 overtime win).

Ike's big night helped bring his scoring average up to a team-high 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Huff, who had 20 points in the win over Kentucky, wasn't far behind going into Sunday with 16.2 points per game.

Ike was ruled out for Monday's game due to ankle soreness, according to the school.

Considering the Ospreys (2-6) didn't have a player taller than 6-foot-9 average more than 10 minutes of playing time in their first eight games of the season, Huff had an opportunity to keep their momentum rolling before going toe-to-toe with UCLA's long and physical frontcourt, featuring Tyler Bilodeau, Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr, in the Zags' impending showdown with the Bruins from Seattle on Saturday.

North Florida's lack of size would explain why it entered Sunday's game averaging just 31.5 rebounds, which ranked No. 345 in the country. The Ospreys also gave up an offensive rebound 49.1% of the time in their first eight games — the worst mark among the 365 Division I schools. Conversely, Gonzaga ranked top 10 in total rebounds per game (44.4) and top 35 in offensive rebounding rate (37.6%) according to KenPom.com.

A majority of Gonzaga's attention defensively would be placed on slowing down Kamrin Oriol, who scored 16 points in North Florida's 72-63 loss to SIU Edwardsville last Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 guard paced the team with 17.5 points and 4.4 assists per outing going into Sunday.

North Florida entered the game 0-3 on the road with losses to Florida (104-64), Tennessee (99-66) and Wofford (86-78). First-year head coach Bobby Kennen's squad picked up home wins over non-Division I schools New College of Florida (122-67) and Trinity Baptist (111-67) during the first month of the season.

Here were the key storylines we were tracking throughout Sunday's game.

Energy Levels on Short Turnaround

Gonzaga didn't show any signs of wear and tear from its top 25 matchup just 72 hours earlier, with Huff diving on a couple of loose balls and Warley fighting on the boards on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, the Zags chase around the Ospreys' 3-point threats along the perimeter with urgency but gave up a few open looks in transition. North Florida wasn't able to capitalize much, though, as the Ospreys missed five in a row from deep while starting 4-of-18 from downtown and 9-of-26 overall from the field.

Gonzaga's Offense Without Ike

Without its leading scorer dominating the painted area, Gonzaga got going from the outside early on with a couple of 3-pointers from Steele Venters and Mario Saint-Supéry. Of course, Braden Huff was featured as well, though like most of the teams that have had to deal with the Zags' frontcourt, North Florida had to double-team Huff early on.

Four of the Bulldogs' first nine field goal attempts were from beyond the arc as Gonzaga jumped out to a 12-6 lead at the first media timeout.

The lead swelled to double-digits with several Zags contributing on the offensive end of the floor. Gonzaga jumped out to a 31-19 lead with just over 8 minutes left in the half after Innocenti scored off a nice dish from Saint-Supéry in the lane.

The Spanish guard knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner while getting fouled moments later, resulting in a 4-point play and making it 35-22 in favor of the Zags, who started 14-of-22 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3.

Flexing the Depth

Ike's injury paved the way for Gonzaga's fifth different lineup of the season, underscoring the depth the Zags have at several positions without losing a step.

Warley, making his first start in a Gonzaga uniform, made his impact felt on the glass, while Saint-Supéry and Venters made their mark from the perimeter to provide Huff space inside the paint.

Ismaila Diagne, who came in around the 15 minute mark, made a nice hustle play as he jumped out of bounds to save a loose rebound under Gonzaga's hoop, resulting in an easy two points for Huff.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS