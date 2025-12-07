Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. North Florida men's basketball game
In this story:
The Gonzaga Bulldogs travelled over 1,000 miles to Nashville and downed the Kentucky Wildcats, 94-59, on Friday evening. It was a quick business trip to the Music City, with the Zags scheduled to take on the Ospreys of North Florida two days later on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 6:00 PM PT in Spokane.
North Florida is one of four buy games Gonzaga has on the schedule this year. The first two included a 55-point win over Texas Southern to open up the season on Nov. 3 and a program-record 72-point massacre of Southern Utah two weeks later, while the final one will be on Wed, Dec. 17, against Campbell.
North Florida and Gonzaga squared off to open up the 2022-23 season in Spokane, with the Zags cruising to a 104-63 victory. Sunday's tilt is expected to look similar, with the Ospreys boasting one of the worst defenses in college basketball, according to KenPom.
Gonzaga will use this game as a tune up opportunity before heading to Seattle to take in UCLA at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13. Expect to see a lot of freshman Davis Fogle and sophomore Ismaila Diagne on Sunday as the Zags get these two young players valuable development time - while also ensuring much needed rest for key starters Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
These buy games also serve as metric boosters, which is crucial for a Gonzaga team that does not have many resume-boosting opportunities remaining heading into conference play. A significant margin of victory - which the Zags are prone to do to teams like this - helps increase Gonzaga's NET and KenPom rating, both of which are used by the selection committee to determine seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Friday's bout between Gonzaga and North Florida:
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 8-1 on the year and 7-2 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- North Florida is 2-6 on the year, but is actually 5-1 ATS
Gonzaga vs. North Florida betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -46.5 (-118)
Over/Under: 166.5 (-115)
Moneyline: N/A
Game time: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN+ (KAYU Fox 28 in Spokane)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB