Injury update: San Diego State's Miles Byrd will play vs. Gonzaga
San Diego State sophomore guard Miles Byrd will be available for Monday night's matchup against No. 3 Gonzaga at the Viejas Arena, according to Jon Rothstein. Byrd missed the Aztecs' last game against Occidental due to an ankle injury.
Byrd participated in team practice on Thursday, though he still appeared gimpy and didn't do much outside of ride the exercycle. San Diego State had Friday off, then returned to practice for Saturday and Sunday ahead of its showdown against the Zags on Monday.
The 6-foot-7 Stockton, California, native stuffed the statsheet in the Aztecs' 63-58 win over UC San Diego in their season-opener. Byrd finished with 20 points (4-of-8 from 3), eight rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists. He became the only Aztecs player since the 2019-20 season to record at least 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in the same game.
Byrd's availability is a major boost for a San Diego State team that's already without 6-foot-6 senior Reese Waters, who was diagnosed with a navicular stress fracture in his right foot on Oct. 23 and was reported to be out for six to eight weeks. Waters scored 22 points in the Aztecs' 84-74 win over the Bulldogs in Spokane last season.