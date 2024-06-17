Ismaila Diagne brings a lot to the table for Gonzaga: ‘You can tell he’s been well-coached’
It looks like lack of depth won’t be an issue for the Gonzaga Bulldogs next season.
After essentially settling on a seven-man rotation for much of the 2023-24 campaign, Mark Few faces perhaps the best problem to have as a head coach in Division-I basketball these days. After returning seven of the top eight scorers from last season’s Sweet 16 team, Few and his coaching staff reeled in an impressive transfer class that includes All-WCC wing Michael Ajayi, high-scoring guard Khalif Battle from Arkansas and Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti. The Zags also landed Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, though fans will have to wait to see the Seattle native and reigning Patriot League Player of the Year in action after he takes a redshirt year in 2024.
Few’s problem only enhanced on Monday, when 7-foot Senegalese center Ismaila Diagne announced he’s committed to Gonzaga after suiting up for the Real Madrid basketball programs. The 17-year-old will bring his talents to Spokane after he averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists to help lead the Real Madrid U18 team to victory at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament during the EuroLeague Final Four in May.
“I like this addition,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said. “I’ve said on a number of occasions it’s important to have some size in regard to protecting the rim, as well as creating opportunities, rim running in transition, lob opportunities off screen and rolls, length on the offensive glass to keep the ball and the possession alive.”
Diagne, who claimed Gonzaga’s 13th and final open scholarship for next season, is set to join an experienced and deep frontcourt group that features All-WCC forward and senior Graham Ike, 6-foot-10 senior Ben Gregg and redshirt sophomore Braden Huff. It’s unknown what Diagne’s role will be as a freshman considering the talent surrounding him, though there’s plenty to like about what he could bring to the rotation in the years to come.
“A huge opportunity for this young man to develop in Gonzaga’s program and become a really good piece for Gonzaga, maybe this year maybe next year, it’s hard to determine,” Dickau said. “But what I’m seeing is someone who’s extremely active on the glass especially with his length … he’s pretty good at rim running on the break, so you can tell he’s been well-coached.
“His screening angles are really good … all things that will fit well with Gonzaga’s system. I think he’s gonna bring a lot to the table. But again, expectations should and probably need to be tempered based on him being a late addition.”
Dickau broke down what he’s seen from Diagne on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
