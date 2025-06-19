'It's full circle': JP Batista on joining Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga women's basketball coaching staff
JP Batista is stepping into a new role within Gonzaga's athletic department.
After spending the past three seasons on Mark Few's bench, the Brazil native and former men's basketball standout is joining the Gonzaga women's team as head strength and conditioning coach.
"This is something that I've been working really hard at it the last few years," Batista said. "Surprised, but I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and to put into practice things that I've done for so long, and really looking forward to continue to learn, continue to serve the next generation in a new way."
Batista starred for the Zags alongside Adam Morrison in the mid-2000s, earning West Coast Conference Rookie of the Year honors and twice being named to the all-conference team over the course of two seasons in Spokane.
During that time, Batista befriended a graduate assistant named Craig Fortier. The two shared connections to the women's program, with Batista's wife suiting up for then-head coach Kelly Graves while Fortier's wife, Lisa, was on the staff as an assistant. Lisa was promoted to head coach in 2014 and brought her husband on as an assistant not long after, while Batista was in the thick of a professional career overseas.
From sitting next to him on the bench as a player almost 20 years ago, Batista's ready to share a seat beside Craig once again, this time as a member of Lisa's coaching staff.
"It's full circle," Batista said in regard to working alongside head coach Lisa Fortier and her assistant coach/husband Craig Fortier. "You cherish your relationship and then you never know what's gonna happen tomorrow. And here I am today, working for those two guys who are amazing, amazing individuals, amazing professionals. I couldn't ask for a better situation for me and my family."