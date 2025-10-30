Jalen Suggs shares thoughts on new Gonzaga commit Dooney Johnson
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs landed their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday in Dooney Johnson, a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee who picked the Zags over Wisconsin, Marquette, Indiana, LSU, Wake Forest, and Missouri, among others.
Johnson was a high-priority target for Gonzaga dating back to the summer, when they reached out as soon as the contact period opened in July. A scholarship offer and an in-home visit from assistant coach Zach Norvell followed shortly after, and less than 24 hours after wrapping up an on-campus visit, Johnson was a Zag.
The versatile guard is coach Few's first high school commit from the state of Wisconsin, but the team did have a connection with the Johnson family, which helped aid in the recruiting efforts.
Dooney's father, Torre Johnson Jr, is a former player at Oklahoma State and a coach who coached former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs on the AAU circuit when he was in fifth grade.
"That's my guy," Johnson said of Suggs. "I've always looked up to him."
Suggs took to social media to comment on Johnson's commitment to Gonzaga on Wednesday:
"the next one," Suggs wrote on X. "keep goin brother, can't wait to see you in the kennel ! ZAGS GOT DUDES."
Suggs starred at Minnehaha High School in Minnesota alongside Chet Holmgren. The No. 5-ranked recruit in the 2020 class, Suggs was briefly the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to Gonzaga before Holmgren surpassed him a year later.
Suggs was an All-American at Gonzaga in 2020-21, leading the Zags to a national championship appearance after hitting a game-winning 37-foot three-pointer in the closing seconds against UCLA in the Final Four.
He then became the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA draft and is entering his fifth NBA season with the Orlando Magic.
Johnson's idolization of Suggs certainly helped bring the versatile two-way guard out to Spokane, but it was far from the only selling point. Norvell's visit played a big role as well, as another 6'5 guard from the Midwest who not only played at Gonzaga, but found tons of success with the program and — had it not been for injuries — likely would have hung around in the NBA for multiple years.
All that helped get Johnson out to campus, but it was the team's handling of Tyon Grant-Foster's court case, and the camaraderie they showed in support of their teammate, that sealed the deal.
"It was more so how they carried themselves and the brotherhood they had,” Johnson said. “It was how they all fought for him and went to court for him and really came together in these tough moments. It really meant a lot. Even with me coming down at that time, they still took care of me. It made me feel special. It made my family feel special.”
Johnson is the first 2027 commit for coach Few and Gonzaga, who are also connected to 6'6 wing DeMarcus Henry, 6'3 guard Jalen Davis, 6'11 center Darius Wabbington, and 6'5 wing Gene Roebuck III.