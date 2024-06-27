Jonathan Mogbo first WCC player picked in 2024 NBA Draft
San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Mogbo, who was last season’s West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year, became the first Dons player to get drafted in over 40 years after a standout season in 2023-24. The 6-foot-8 forward led the WCC in rebounds (10.1 per game), field goal percentage (63.6%), steals (1.6 per game) and player efficiency rating (31.2) to go with 14.1 points and 3.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. After guiding San Francisco to a 23-11 record, Mogbo was named to the All-WCC first team.
In May, Mogbo accepted an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where he showcased his athleticism and motor in front of numerous general managers and scouts. Perhaps the biggest eye-opener was his wingspan, which was officially measured at 7-foot-2 — a near six-inch difference from his official height without shoes (6-foot-6).
Most notable mock drafts and bog boards indicated Mogbo could’ve been picked anywhere from early to middle of the second round. Tankathon.com’s big board had him as the 37th best player available heading into the draft; The Ringer’s big board put him at 30th; NBADraft.net had Mogbo as the 27th best player available.
Mogbo is the 24th San Francisco player to be drafted and the first since Guy Williams went 34th overall to the Washington Bullets in 1983. The program’s notable alums include Basketball Hall-of-Fame members Bill Russell and K.C. Jones, as well as Bill Cartwright.
Jamaree Bouyea, a two-time All-WCC selection with the Dons during his five seasons in college, is the lone active San Francisco alum in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2022, the 6-foot-2 guard bounced around on two-way contracts with the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers before ending up with the San Antonio Spurs in March 2024.