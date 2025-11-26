Key storylines emerging as Gonzaga faces Maryland in Players Era Festival matchup
Mark Few and Gonzaga understood the Players Era Festival would present certain challenges that were unique to their already-rigorous nonconference schedule.
For starters, they didn't know exactly how many games they signed up for. Unlike other multi-team tournaments the Bulldogs have participated in, the third day of the Players Era Festival would be determined by record and point differential, with the potential that a 2-0 team could be left out of the championship and third-place games.
That set up an intriguing matchup for the Zags (6-0) on day two, as they looked to remain in contention for the lucrative cash prize that came with winning Players Era with not only a win, but a decisive one over a Maryland team that survived a late-night battle against UNLV the day prior.
Gonzaga passed its first test with flying colors, surviving an onslaught from Labaron Philon Jr. (29 points) to upend Alabama, 95-85, on Monday. The Zags traded blows with the Crimson Tide before ripping off a 17-3 scoring run late in the second half.
Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster led the way with 21 points apiece, with the former recording his fourth double-double of the season as he also ripped down 11 rebounds. Braden Huff added 18 while Steele Venters chipped in 12 points and a season-high four 3-pointers, including a clutch trey during the Zags' second-half surge.
The Terrapins (5-1) got 20 points from Pharrell Payne — 16 of which came after halftime — to down the Runnin' Rebels, 74-67, in a game that didn't wrap up until around midnight local time.
How would both sides respond after less than 24 hours of rest? Would the winner be able to clinch a spot in the championship round, or get left on the outside looking in because of point differential?
Follow along as we track the most pertinent storylines of tonight's matchup.
How the Zags shot from downtown
After establishing some sort of rhythm in the second half of the Alabama game, Gonzaga wasn't afraid to let it fly early on against Maryland.
Four of the Zags' first six attempts from the field on Tuesday were from downtown. Graham Ike knocked one down — his first since the Creighton game — followed by a trey from Mario Saint-Supéry to give the Bulldogs an early 10-4 lead. Braden Huff drilled one moments later following the first media timeout.
Gonzaga, which went 2-for-12 in the first half against the Crimson Tide, started 4-of-7 from 3-point range through the first 7 minutes of play. The Terrapins were probably prepared for the Zags' inside-out-game, but there wasn't much pointing toward a hot night from 3-point land from the Bulldogs.
Seven Zags made one 3-pointer in the first half, with Emmanuel Innocenti leading the way with three makes from downtown. One of those 3-balls resulted in a technical foul, though, as 6-foot-5 sophomore was whistled for blowing a kiss to Maryland's bench. That got Innocenti benched by Gonzaga's coaching staff.
Through 20 minutes of play against the Terrapins, the Zags tied their season-high with nine made 3-pointers.
It only took a few minutes into the second half for the Zags to set a new season benchmark from downtown. Innocenti kept it rolling, drilling a pair of 3-pointers to break his previous career-high of three made 3-pointers in a single game.
Gonzaga and Maryland's energy levels
Gonzaga didn't have that much of a rest advantage over Maryland going in, though early on it certainly looked like the Terrapins had played a game at midnight the night before.
The Bulldogs looked like usual selves — flying around on defense, forcing turnovers, limiting their opponent to just one shot on the defensive end while getting right into their offensive sets on the other. The Terrapins, meanwhile, lacked the necessary physicality around the rim on offense.
A 12-2 scoring run from Gonzaga fueled a 22-8 lead through the first 9 minutes of play.
The Terrapins got themselves going at the free-throw line, where they'd spent a good majority of the season heading into Tuesday. Maryland averaged 32.6 attempts at the charity stripe through its first six games, and with Darius Adams spearheading the attack, began to chip away at its deficit with more assertive play down the stretch of the first half.
Adams got to the line several times and capitalized off the gimmes, sparking a 16-4 run for the Terrapins over a span of 5 minutes, 35 seconds, to make it a single-digit margin after trailing by as many as 21 earlier in the half.
When Maryland wasn't able to lean on Adams, who scored half of his 10 points at the free-throw line in the first half, the well dried up for the Terrapins offense. Without a made field goal over the final 3 minutes of the half, Maryland's deficit swelled back to 15 points going into the break.
Gonzaga had no intentions of letting its foot off the gas in the second half. The Zags continued to get their hands in passing lanes, apply ball pressure and stay in between the Terrapins and the hoop on the defensive end of the floor, forcing Maryland into six turnovers and giving up seven made shots through the first 12 minutes of the second half.
How well Gonzaga shared the ball
With so much attention focused on Graham Ike, Braden Huff and drives from Gonzaga's perimeter players, open looks were created for guards and wings on the outside.
Ten of the Zags' first 11 made field goals were off assists.
By the end of the first half, eight of the 10 players who logged at least 2 minutes for Gonzaga had at least one assist, while all but one player for the Zags scored a field goal.
The ball continued to pop around the arc and in the paint in the second half, as the Zags started 6-for-6 from the field with five assists. Ike helped spread the wealth, finding Huff around the rim and Innocenti for his fourth 3 of the game to beat the Terrapins' haphazard double-teams.
Path to the championship/third place games
The Zags not only had to come out with a win if they wanted to play on Wednesday — they needed to do so in decisive fashion.
With Michigan blowing out Auburn, the Wolverines were on their to the top of the standings because of their point differential. Michigan routed San Diego State, 94-54, in the opener, but were capped at a +20 differential in the standings.
Tennessee (+23), Kansas (+21) and Iowa State (+19) were the other 2-0 teams ahead of Gonzaga, which entered Tuesday at +10.
That meant the Bulldogs would have to win by at least 13 points to make the championship game.