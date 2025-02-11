WCC basketball power rankings: San Francisco jumps Gonzaga with win vs. Saint Mary's
Coming off a third-place finish in the West Coast Conference standings with a 23-11 record, San Francisco men's basketball head coach Chris Gerlufsen understands that in order for his team to keep pace with the league's elite in 2024-25, the Dons would have to prove it on the court against the best.
Teams around the WCC have tried to hang with Gonzaga and Saint Mary's for the better half of the last two decades. They've combined to win, or at least share, every conference regular season title since 2003 and have met in the WCC Tournament championship game 14 times, with the Bulldogs coming out victorious in 10 of those matchups. In fact, only one other program has been crowned the conference tournament champion since 1999 (San Diego in 2003 and 2008).
San Francisco, which last won the conference tournament in 1998, has made its case as the third team in the WCC's pecking order over the last five years. Under Todd Golden, the Dons went dancing for the first time since 1998 with an appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed. Now with Gerlufsen at the helm, it's been three straight seasons of 20 or more wins for San Francisco.
While the Dons have been steady under Gerlufsen, they didn't beat the Zags or Gaels during his first two seasons at the helm. Despite coming close on numerous occasions, San Francisco hadn't experienced the breakthrough that Gerlufsen and other WCC coaches talk about every offseason — until last Thursday, when Marcus Williams scored 16 points to lead the Dons to a come-from-behind victory over Saint Mary's at the Hilltop, snapping the Gaels' 10-game winning streak in a 65-64 final from War Memorial Gym. It was San Francisco's first win over Saint Mary's since 2019.
With the win, San Francisco jumped Gonzaga for the No. 2 spot in our latest WCC power rankings, while Saint Mary's remained No. 1 after bouncing back with an impressive win at Oregon State on Saturday.
Here's a look at the rest of our WCC power rankings.
1. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: W, 63-49 at Oregon State (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 21-4, 11-1 WCC
Stat to know: Augustas Marciulionis recorded the fifth double-double of his career in an 18-point, 10-assist effort in the Gaels' road win over the Beavers. The 6-foot-4 senior also racked up six rebounds and four steals.
Up next: Tuesday vs. Santa Clara, 8 p.m., ESPN2
2. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: W, 72-66 at Loyola Marymount (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 20-6, 10-3 WCC
Stat to know: The Dons overcame a double-digit deficit to knock off Saint Mary's last Thursday, 65-64, for their first victory over the Gaels since 2019.
Up next: Thursday at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN
3. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: W, 78-61 at Pacific (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 18-7, 9-3 WCC
Stat to know: Ryan Nembhard broke his own program single-season assist record after finishing with eight assists against the Tigers, bringing his total up to 246 through 25 games. Nembhard set Gonzaga's previous assist record last season with 243 across 35 games.
Up next: Thursday vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN
4. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: W, 93-70 vs. San Diego (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 17-9, 9-4 WCC
Stat to know: The Broncos rank No. 2 in the WCC at 82.4 points per game while shooting a league-best 38.4% from downtown during conference play.
Up next: Tuesday at Saint Mary's, 8 p.m., ESPN2
5. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: L, 63-49 vs. Saint Mary's (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 17-8, 7-5 WCC
Stat to know: The Beavers are the only team shooting 50% from the field during WCC play.
Up next: Thursday at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN
6. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: L, 72-66 vs. San Francisco (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 14-10, 6-6 WCC
Stat to know: The Lions were 14-0 this season when shooting 41% or better from the field until they came up short to the Dons despite knocking down 52.2% (24-of-46) of their attempts from the field.
Up next: Thursday at Pepperdine, 6 p.m., ESPN+
7. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: W, 87-86 vs. Pepperdine (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 16-10, 6-7 WCC
Stat to know: Trailing 85-80 with 1:19 left to play, WSU finished its come-from-behind win over the Waves on a 7-1 scoring run that was capped off by LeJuan Watts' game-winning layup.
Up next: Saturday at Saint Mary's, 7 p.m., ESPN2
8. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: L, 97-50 vs. Santa Clara (Feb. 1)
2024-25 record: 8-17, 3-9 WCC
Stat to know: Austin Rapp matched his season high with 10 rebounds against the Broncos. The 6-foot-10 freshman ranks top 15 in the WCC with 6.3 boards per game.
Up next: Thursday vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m., ESPN
9. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: L, 87-86 at WSU (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 9-15, 3-8 WCC
Stat to know: Stefan Todorovic dropped his third 30-point game of the season, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists in the Waves' loss to the Cougars. The 6-foot-8 senior is second to Malik Thomas (19.2 points per game) in the WCC at 18.9 points per game.
Up next: Tuesday vs. LMU, 6 p.m., ESPN+
10. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 78-61 vs. Gonzaga (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 8-19, 3-10 WCC
Stat to know: Lamar Washington crossed the 20-point threshold for the second time this season after a 22-point performance against the Zags. The 6-foot-4 guard had 40 points against WSU earlier this season.
Up next: Thursday at LMU, 7 p.m., ESPN+
11. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 93-70 at Santa Clara (Feb. 8)
2024-25 record: 4-22, 1-12 WCC
Stat to know: Steven Jamerson scored 21 points, tying his season-high, and grabbed nine rebounds in the Toreros' loss to the Broncos.
Up next: Thursday at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN+
