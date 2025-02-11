NET Rankings update: Gonzaga ranked top 15 with opportunity vs. San Francisco ahead
The Gonzaga men's basketball team remained inside the top 15 of the NET Rankings after taking care of business in West Coast Conference play last week.
The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) checked in at No. 14 in the latest edition of the NET, the NCAA's primary sorting tool for evaluating teams, following back-to-back wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific. Those victories probably won't do much for the postseason resume, but they keep the Zags in position to move up the pecking order heading into a pivotal matchup against San Francisco on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC) catapulted up the NET rankings thanks in large part to a come-from-behind win over the league's last unbeaten team, Saint Mary's, in a 65-64 final from War Memorial Gym on Saturday. San Francisco trailed by nine with less than 10 minutes remaining before going on a 16-2 scoring run to flip the script on the Gaels, who went just 3-for-23 from downtown while being held to seven second-chance points.
The Dons hung on for a 72-66 win at LMU on Saturday, improving them to No. 60 in the NET. That means Thursday's matchup on ESPN will go down on Gonzaga's record as a quadrant 2 game, which is any home game against an opponent ranked No. 31-75 in the NET.
Considering how some quad 2 games can become quad 1 and vice versa, the two categories are often lumped together when comparing at-large resumes. Gonzaga has five wins in the first two quadrants, which would explain why it's ranked No. 48 in the Wins Above Bubble category. Every other team in the top 30 of the NET has at least six wins in the first two quadrants.
Here’s a closer look at each WCC team’s resume through the lens of the NET.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
NET Ranking: No. 14
Record: 18-7, 9-3 WCC Q1: 2-6 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 8-0
Best wins: Q1 vs. Baylor (26), Q1 at San Diego State (52), Q2 neutral vs. Indiana (61)
Saint Mary’s Gaels
NET Ranking: No. 21
Record: 21-4, 11-1 WCC Q1: 4-2 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-0
Best wins: Q1 neutral vs. Nebraska (49), Q1 at Santa Clara (54), Q1 vs. Gonzaga (13)
Santa Clara Broncos
NET: No. 54
Record: 17-9, 9-4 WCC Q1: 2-3 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 7-0
Best wins: Q1 at Gonzaga (14), Q1 at McNeese (70), Q2 vs. San Francisco (60)
San Francisco Dons
NET: No. 60
Record: 20-6, 10-3 WCC Q1: 1-4 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 6-0 Q4: 9-0
Best wins: Q1 vs. Saint Mary's (21), Q2 vs. Boise State (48), Q2 vs. Santa Clara (54)
Oregon State Beavers
NET: No. 66
Record: 17-8, 7-5 WCC Q1: 1-6 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 11-0
Best wins: Q1 vs. Gonzaga (14), Q2 vs. Santa Clara (54), Q2 vs. UC Irvine (62)
Washington State Cougars
NET: No. 101
Record: 16-10, 6-7 WCC Q1: 1-6 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 9-2
Best wins: Q1 neutral vs. Boise State (48), Q2 at Nevada (76), Q2 vs. San Francisco (60)
Loyola Marymount Lions
NET: No. 148
Record: 14-10, 6-6 WCC Q1: 0-4 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 6-1
Best wins: Q2 vs. Santa Clara (54) Q2 vs. Oregon State (66), Q3 vs. Nevada (76)
Pepperdine Waves
NET: No. 229
Record: 9-15, 3-8 WCC Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 7-4
Best wins: Q3 neutral vs. New Mexico State (179), Q4 vs. UC Davis (203), Q4 vs. Northern Arizona (247)
Pacific Tigers
NET: No. 304
Record: 8-19, 3-10 WCC Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 3-6
Best wins: Q2 at WSU (101), Q3 vs. WSU (101), Q3 neutral vs. San Jose State (169)
San Diego Toreros
NET: No. 319
Record: 4-22, 1-12 WCC Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 3-9
Best wins: Q4 vs. Idaho (262), Q4 vs. Boston U. (295), Q4 vs. Pacific (304)
Portland Pilots
NET: No. 323
Record: 8-17, 3-9 WCC Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 5-2
Best wins: Q3 at Pepperdine (229), Q4 at Long Beach State (320), Q4 vs. Lafayette (289)
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.