Live updates, highlights from Gonzaga vs. Northwest college basketball exhibition game
Gonzaga entertains NAIA constituent Northwest University at the McCarthey Athletic Center in the first of two exhibition games for the Bulldogs before officially opening the season on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.
First, the Zags will take on the Eagles, a private Christian school located in Kirkland, Washington, with an opportunity to iron out some wrinkles and catch everyone up to speed following an eventful offseason that saw Mark Few and company add four new faces through either the transfer portal or recruiting trail, plus regain a trio of upperclassmen who were with the program this time a year ago but didn't play due to redshirt or injury.
Not included in that group of newcomers is Tyon Grant-Foster, a transfer from Grand Canyon who recently had his appeal for eligibility denied by the NCAA. Grant-Foster received a practice waiver in October but will have to go through a preliminary injuction in Spokane County on Oct. 23 to find off if he'll be able to continue his college basketball career.
The former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year committed to the Bulldogs in May — a few weeks after the Zags landed a pledge from Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, who'll be playing his fifth season of college hoops in 2025-26. Miller shot 42.9% from 3-point range last season with the Sun Devils.
In addition to Miller, Gonzaga hopes to improve its 3-point numbers from 2024-25 with Steele Venters fully healthy. The Eastern Washington transfer and career 40.3% 3-point shooter, who missed the past two seasons due to injury, knocked down three shots from behind the arc during the Kraziness in the Kennel scrimmage and beat out Miller in the 3-point shootout that took place earlier in the preseason event.
Gonzaga will also incorporate versatile guard Jalen Warley, a Florida State/Virginia transfer who redshirted last season, as well as hand the keys off to Colgate transfer and veteran point guard Braeden Smith.
For the Eagles, who were picked to finish No. 8 in the 11-team Cascade Collegiate Conference this season, their led by senior Trent Williams and junior Ethan Martin. Williams put up 8.7 points per game in 2024-25, while Martin drained a team-best 39 3-pointers while knocking down 41.1% of his attempts from deep.
Northwest is coming off a 5-24 campaign under head coach Rick Skeen. Skeen previously coached former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert at Kings High School, where they won the 1A state title in 2015 and 2016.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
1ST HALF
Eagles came to play: Andrew Iyamah quickly got himself comfortable with the Kennel's baskets, draining two 3s early on — including one off the glass — to give his Eagles a spark early (13-8, 16:20).
Zags get on the board first: A common connection for the Zags got them on the board first, with Graham Ike finishing off a 3-point play after Braden Huff found him cutting to the basket. Andrew Iyamah answered for Northwest the ensuing possession (6-3, 18:33).
PREGAME
Starters: Gonzaga trotting out Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Steele Venters, Graham Ike and Braden Huff. Emmanuel Innocenti, who injured his hip during Kraziness in the Kennel, was in street clothes during pregame warm-ups.