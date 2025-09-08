Mario Saint-Supery is back at Gonzaga; what role will he play in 2025-26?
After losing back-to-back games to Italy and Greece, Spain was eliminated from the 2025 EuroBasket competition before reaching the round of 16, a surprisingly early exit for the defending champions.
Not long after the loss, Gonzaga freshman guard Mario Saint-Supery confirmed on Instagram he is already back in Spokane, attending classes and getting ready to be a key contributor for Mark Few's team when the season gets underway eight weeks from today.
The 19-year-old had a strong run with his home country, averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 assists and just 1.2 turnovers per game in about 17 minutes. He shot 53.3% on two pointers (8-15) and 33.3% (5-15) from three, all while being the youngest player to represent Spain at EuroBasket since 18-year-old Ricky Rubio in 2009.
Saint-Supery was a target for Few and Gonzaga all offseason before he made his commitment official in late June, arriving in Spokane in time for Hoopfest. However, his first trip to the Inland Northwest was a short one, as he was invited to join Spain for EuroBasket just two weeks later and flew out for training camp, which began on July 28.
Now the 6'4 guard is back, having gained extremely valuable experience competing against international stars 10+ years older than him, and proving himself more than capable of holding his own.
Saint-Supery has his work cut out for him getting caught up on Gonzaga's high-octane offense, while also familiarizing himself with his teammates, coaches, and general college life with classes underway.
Gonzaga has had quite a few international players under coach Few, although not many have played big roles right away as freshmen. Rui Hachimura barely played until his junior season, Przemek Karnowski was buried on the bench in year one, along with Filip Petrusev, Killian Tillie, Joel Ayayi, and many others.
However, that doesn't sound like it will be the case after coach Few was pretty clear when discussing Saint-Supery's role with Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review in mid-July.
"Mario's going to play," Few told Lawson while taking in NBA Summer League action. "He's played a lot for a kid his age and at a high level over there. He's big enough to kind of play off the ball, but he's a true point guard."
This statement was made prior to Saint-Supery heading back overseas for EuroBasket, but the added experience shouldn't hurt the 19-year-old's ability to contribute to this team right away.
Where it might alter things is his actual role. Learning the ins and outs of this offense as the primary ball-handler is a much bigger task than learning to play off the ball, a role Saint-Supery is already familiar with, having done so for Baxi Manresa last season.
It stands to reason that Gonzaga could have Saint-Supery focus his limited practice time before the season on playing an off-ball role, with Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and Virginia transfer Jalen Warley operating at point guard. This transition would most likely impact playing time for Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, while giving coach Few a coveted two-point guard lineup with Smith and Saint-Supery sharing the floor.
Gonzaga is allowed to begin practicing later this month and will host fans for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 4, for Kraziness in the Kennel. Saint-Supery will be joined by freshmen Davis Fogle and Parker Jefferson, along with Miller and — if his NCAA waiver is approved — Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster as newcomers donning Gonzaga jerseys for the first time in front of The Kennel crowd.