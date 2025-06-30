Gonzaga lands international prospect from Spain
Mario Saint-Supery, a 19-year-old international prospect from Spain, will be joining Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
The 6-foot-3 guard had been linked to the Bulldogs for some time, with his official commitment coming a month after a report indicated he was likely destined to choose Gonzaga. Per an official release, Saint-Supery has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the school.
Mark Few and the Zags have an extensive track record of turning international recruits into NBA talents. Time will tell if Saint-Supery adds his name to that long list, though he already has some pro experience under his belt from spending time in Spain's top professional league this past year.
An excellent passer with a great feel for the game, Saint-Supery checks a lot of the boxes the Zags look for in their floor generals. It should be interesting to monitor how he fits in with Gonzaga’s other backcourt members, including Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and rising junior Emmanuel Innocenti.
Saint-Supery suited up for BAXI Manresa, a club team based in Manresa, Spain, that competes in the Liga ACB and Champions League. While on loan from Unicaja, he earned All-ACB Best Young Team honors with 8.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. Saint-Supery also shot 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range on 2.1 attempts per game.
Saint-Supery also made three appearances with the Spanish national team in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers. He made a name for himself at the U18 FIBA EuroBasket in 2024, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, including a triple-double of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Slovenia. He was also named MVP of the 2022 FIBA U16 European Championship.
Gonzaga's 2025 recruiting class features two other commits from four-star recruit Davis Fogle and three-star forward Parker Jefferson. Saint-Supery brings the Bulldogs' roster to 12 scholarship players. Teams were allotted up to 15 scholarship players, though in light of the House v. NCAA settlement, the NCAA has dropped its sport-specific roster limitations as schools across the country prepare to share revenue with their student-athletes.