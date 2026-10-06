Mark Few’s assessment of Izan Almansa should excite Gonzaga fans

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have one of the best starting frontcourts in college basketball, but it's a forward projected to come off the bench that could be the biggest x-factor for Mark Few's team in 2026-27.

Izan Almansa, who committed to Gonzaga back in May but is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA, was a major standout during the Blue vs. White scrimmage at Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday.

In 14 minutes, the 6'10 Spanish big man scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds, had one assist, and drew three fouls for Team Blue. He shot 2-5 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line, and his four offensive boards were the most of anyone who played in the scrimmage.

What Mark Few sees in Izan Almansa

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa (13) shoots a free throw during 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

After the scrimmage, coach Few was quick to praise Almansa not only for his work on Saturday but his ability to learn his role for Gonzaga, while comparing him to one of the team's all-time international greats.

"He does a great job," Few said. "He's got an incredible feel for the game, kind of like [Killian] Tillie had. The ball just kind of falls to him, but we definitely need him on the glass. Need him to be a little bit more physical, a little more assertive. But he's somebody who does everything really, really well. Doesn't have a weakness."

Almansa was impressive on both ends of the floor Saturday, playing good defense on Braden Huff and Parker Jefferson, constantly getting in good rebounding position, and using his strength to draw contact and get to the free throw line.

Where Almansa fits in Gonzaga’s frontcourt

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa (13) warms up before Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 | Photo by Myk Crawford

Almansa has long been projected as Gonzaga's third big, capable of playing behind or alongside Braden Huff and Massamba Diop. The 6'10 forward has extensive experience, first in the G League with the Ignite in 2023-24 where he averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 46 games, even getting an invite to NBA All-Star Weekend to represent the G League in the Rising Stars event.

The Spaniard then played one year professionally in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats, before declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. After he went undrafted, Almansa returned to Spain and played for Real Madrid in Liga Endesa for one season before opting to return stateside with his commitment to Gonzaga in the spring.

Almansa is the best rebounder on the roster, and while his outside shot has always been more theoretical than productive, he is a strong finisher at the rim and has shown consistency at the free throw line as well.

If he can adjust to college officiating, he'll be solid on the defensive end of the floor, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him playing big minutes behind Diop and Huff this season - if he's eligible.

The biggest question still facing Almansa

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

The NCAA announced in May plans to crack down on international players with professional experience coming to college athletics - a brutal decision announced after many teams, including Gonzaga, had already recruited overseas talent.

Almansa's time in the G League, the NBL, and Spain could result in the NCAA denying his eligibility, potentially triggering legal action to try to get him on the floor this season.

Gonzaga got good news last month with another international commit, Nathan de Sousa, but Almansa remains in limbo as of this writing.

The fact that he played on Saturday likely means he has been granted a practice waiver while his eligibility is determined by the NCAA, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will get cleared. Last year, Tyon Grant-Foster had a practice waiver approved before his appeal was denied by the NCAA and he was forced to take legal action in order to suit up for the Zags.

Fans will hope that doesn't end up being the case with Almansa - who could be the most important reserve on the entire roster for Gonzaga heading into 2026-27.