Mark Few breaks down Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament matchup vs. Texas

Coming off a gritty first-round win, Gonzaga is set to take on Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Tipoff between the Zags (31-3) and the Longhorns (20-14) is set for 4:10 p.m. PT from the Moda Center in Portland.

Here's what Gonzaga head coach Mark Few had to say during his Friday media session.

On teams like Texas peaking at the right time

"I think this is one of the beauties of the tournament. I mean, ordinarily, when you play Texas — Texas has everything; the resources, student population. I wouldn't exactly classify them as some sort of Cinderella."

"This is a team that has great players, they play in a tough league so they took some losses. The SEC's got some really, really good teams in it. Sean's a very, very good coach. Everywhere he's been, he's done a really, really nice job. This is really, really tough matchup."

On slowing down Texas' Matas Vokietaitis

"It's going to be a really, really tough task. The staff brought up that I think he has drawn more fouls maybe than anybody in the country this year. He flops around in there and makes it look more forceful than it is. It works, but he's a big body, skilled body."

"Sean, the staff, the team do a great job of finding him and getting him involved and getting him the ball in places where he can be successful."

On Graham Ike's work ethic

"He's driven in a lot of areas, and he takes fabulous care of his body, his preparation with how he eats, with how important sleep is, with just everything he does off the floor to get ready. He had an injury earlier in his career in Wyoming, I think that really kicked in how important it is to do all the right things and get your body right for practicing and playing in the long season like this. So he's very much all about preparation, and takes a lot of time."

On the Moda Center crowd being mostly Gonzaga fans

"I think it's great. I think I like the way that NCAA does that. It does give you incentive. We talked about it at length after we got through our preseason, like, 'Listen, we did a great job in the preseason, but now we need to keep this thing rolling, and if we do, we should be located out West, which is huge for us.'"

"We have great fan bases, makes travel easier and all of the above. I think it really gives you some incentive, even to the point where maybe you're not going to be a 1-seed, but you're still playing for something or advantage or something in some ways."