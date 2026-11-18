Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs battled a hot shooting Montana State team on Tuesday night in Spokane, ultimately pulling away late and securing a 74-62 victory to move to 4-1 on the year.

It wasn't pretty for the Zags, who went down 13-4 early before building a 13 point halftime lead...only for that to get whittled down to five on a Hayden Keene made three with 7:15 to go. Montana State shot a ridiculous 12-30 from three in this game, which single-handedly kept them around even though Gonzaga dominated on the glass (47-21) and on the interior (22-34 on two pointers).

Gonzaga now has a full week to flush both the LSU loss and this ugly win over the Bobcats, before embarking on the Player's Era Festival where they will play three games in four days down in the Las Vegas desert.

Below is a look at three takeaways from Gonzaga's sloppy home win over Montana State on Tuesday:

1. Point guard situation is very fluid

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Javon Bennett drew the start for Gonzaga over Xaivian Lee on Tuesday night, likely in response to his strong performance against LSU on Saturday.

However, after the Zags went down 13-4 at the first media timeout, Lee was in and Bennett was out, not to be seen again until the second half. And even then, after Gonzaga was outscored 12-8 in the first four minutes of the second half, Bennett was back on the bench - and didn't return until the final two minutes.

Lee ended up playing 24 minutes off the bench, dropping eight points with seven rebounds and six assists, but also four turnovers in an up and down performance. Meanwhile Nathan de Sousa had a great game - scoring nine points on 4-5 shooting in 16 minutes.

A lot of Gonzaga's early season struggles can be boiled down to trying to figure out how to utilize the three new point guards - who are all very talented but who haven't played consistently yet this season.

2. Gonzaga still finding offensive identity

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Massamba Diop. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga has always had a clear, easy to identify offensive identity. Some years it's dumping the ball to Drew Timme and letting him go to work. Some years it's big-to-big passing with Przemek Karnowski and Domantas Sabonis. Some years have more perimeter scoring, when Corey Kispert or, back in the day, Adam Morrison were running the show.

It's still very early in the 2026-27 season, but the offensive identity of this team is nowhere to be found.

Is it Braden Huff on the block? He certainly gets his fair share of touches, but it doesn't look like the first option every time down like it was with Timme or even Graham Ike. Is it letting Davis Fogle create in isolation? That's not really coach Few's style, but it sure is happening a lot this year. Is it PnR actions with Lee? We see plenty of that too, but not on a consistent basis.

Montana State ran the same handful of ball screen actions up at the top of the key, while Gonzaga seemed to cycle through multiple different offensive game plans. A little variety isn't the worst thing, but this early in the year it reads less like a team diversifying and more like a team that hasn't figured out what works best for them yet.

3. Turnover issues continue

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Myk Crawford

A point guard situation in flux, and a seemingly fluid offensive identity, is a combination that leads to issues turning the basketball over - and that's exactly what happened on Tuesday night in Spokane.

The Zags had multiple very ugly live ball turnovers in this game - from poor attempts to make an entry pass, to trying to force a pass that wasn't there, and miscommunications on where players were supposed to be.

It's part of the early season struggles pretty much all teams go through, but is uncharacteristic for Gonzaga offenses - even with the completely new gaggle of point guards running the show.

Lee (4), de Sousa (3) and Diop (3) were the biggest culprits, but it's a team-wide issue that - hopefully - will improve as the year goes on.

Gonzaga has a week to prepare for the Player's Era Festival, which gets underway next Tuesday, Nov. 24 when the Zags take on the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will tip at 9:30 PM PT on ESPN.