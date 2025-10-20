Mark Few discusses adjustment period for Gonzaga guard Mario Saint-Supery
The Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised to a 111-62 win over NAIA Northwest University on Sunday, kicking off the 2025-26 season on a high note. Everyone on Mark Few's team got into the action except for Emmanuel Innocenti, who is dealing with a lower body injury, and Tyon Grant-Foster, who had his waiver denied by the NCAA two days prior and is pursuing a preliminary injunction on Thursday in Spokane County.
A few players shined brightly for the Zags against the Eagles, including freshman Davis Fogle who had a team-high 18 points on 8-12 shooting. Gonzaga's other freshman guard, Mario Saint-Supery, had a more uneven performance in his 20 minutes, failing to impact the game at all in the first half before settling in and playing quite well for most of the second half.
The 19-year-old from Spain had three fouls and one turnover before halftime, without recording a single point, rebound, assist, steal, or even shot attempt.
Saint-Supery settled in after halftime, finishing with 12 points on efficient 4-5 shooting, which included knocking down both his three point attempts and going 2-3 from the free throw line.
The three first half fouls prevented Saint-Supery from really getting into a rhythm, and in his postgame press conference coach Few talked about the Spanish guard and his adjustment to college rules — and officials.
"Again, it's totally different than what he was [used to]," Few said. "New rules, new terminology, new style. We're playing really really fast, trying to get him to do that."
The tempo looked great from Saint-Supery at times, including his mesmerizing half court bounce pass to a streaking Jalen Warley, his lone assist of the game and one of the many highlight reel plays from Gonzaga in transition — something coach Few and the staff is emphasizing heading into the season.
"I think he showed glimpses tonight," Few continued. "He can shoot the ball when you go under a ball screen, he's got good size, there's vision there. Just a matter of putting it all together."
Fortunately, Gonzaga can be a little patient with Saint-Supery thanks to the play of his counterpart at the one, Braeden Smith.
Smith was great on Sunday, scoring 15 points with a team-high four assists, three steals, and just one turnover. He shot 4-6 from the field and 2-4 from the three point line, although his 5-8 from the free throw line was a bit of a blemish.
Regardless, the Colgate transfer and former Patriot League Player of the Year looks ready to handle a big role as Gonzaga's lead guard, allowing Saint-Supery to continue adjusting to college rules while playing off the ball — which we saw a few minutes of early in the game.
Gonzaga will have another exhibition game, and more opportunity for Saint-Supery's game to grow, on Oct. 27 at the Kennel against Division II Western Oregon. Tip time is at 6:00 PM PT.