Mark Few honors late friend Bill Walton with donation to new scholarship fund

The four head coaches at the Hall of Fame Series double-header on Monday in Las Vegas - including Gonzaga's Mark Few - helped to launch the Bill Walton Foundation with a combined $32,000 donation in honor of the legendary Hall of Famer.

The four coaches - Few, Matt Painter at Purdue, Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, and Mick Cronin at UCLA - each donated $8,000 for a total of $32,000 in honor of Walton's iconic jersey No. 32.

The gift is going to help jumpstart the Bill Walton Foundation's "Shine On Scholarship" which was created to provide college scholarships for young people overcoming homelessness in each of the four cities Walton spent his career - San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, and Portland.

The scholarships are part of a partnership with the Lucky Duck Foundation, an organization Walton supported heavily starting in 2005 through his death in 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few holds a ceremonial check in support of the Bill Walton Foundation’s Shine On Scholarship during the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2026 | Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

How fans can support the Bill Walton Foundation

The $32,000 from Few, Painter, Lloyd, and Cronin is just the beginning, with two of Walton's closest friends - Pat Kilkenny and Adam Cheyer - each pledging $32,000 as long as fans collectively contribute $32,000, meaning a fan match results in a $128,000 donation to launch the Shine On Scholarship fund.

“Bill was not only a legend on the basketball floor, but more importantly off the floor with all he did in his community,” said Few, who joined Walton in the Naismith Hall of Fame this summer. “He was a good friend who I admired and enjoyed immensely. It is an honor to support the Bill Walton Foundation and I hope fans support our matchup challenge.”

Dec 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Bill Walton during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All four coaches were recognized along with the Bill Walton Foundation during the Hall of Fame Series games on Monday, which were won by Gonzaga over Purdue and UCLA over Arizona to begin the 2026-27 college basketball season.

“Bill believed deeply in the power of people to lift one another up, and he had a special place in his heart for young people who needed someone to believe in them,” said Lori Walton, Bill’s wife and President of the Bill Walton Foundation. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to launch the Foundation than alongside coaches and friends who loved Bill and share his desire to help others. Through the Shine On Scholarship, we can give young people who have overcome extraordinary circumstances the opportunity to pursue their dreams — and carry Bill’s light forward by helping them discover their own.”

If you are interested in donating to the Bill Walton Foundation, you can do so by clicking here.