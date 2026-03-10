Gonzaga players react to victory vs. Oregon State in WCC tournament

Gonzaga will play in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game for an NCAA-record 29th straight time Tuesday after knocking off Oregon State in the semifinal round Monday night.

Graham Ike fueled the Bulldogs offensively with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while a collective group effort on the defensive end of the floor from Mark Few's squad bottled up the Beavers throughout their matchup from Las Vegas' Orleans Arena.

Ike kept Gonzaga in front on the scoreboard throughout, though early contributions from Adam Miller, who finished with seven points, four assists and three rebounds, helped the Zags build an early lead en route to their final WCC tournament title game as a member of the conference.

Here's what Ike and Miller had to say about the win after the game.

Miller on Gonzaga's defense

I think our best ability is our team when we're communicating, we have tight huddles when we're following the game plan and we're holding each other accountable. And that was a big emphasis after that last game [against Saint Mary's]."

"I think we did an amazing job on that side and sticking to the game plan and just trying to get guys out there to do the opposite of their strengths. And that's a kudos to the coaches and the players for doing a great job of listening."

Ike on Gonzaga's competitive spirit

"It shows the character of this team. I don't think it's really tough for us to get motivated. We enjoy going out there and winning together and staying connected. It was a great matchup for us, a great opportunity for us to just get better and continue to take that next step, especially in the month of March."

Both on Jalen Warley's impact

Ike: He's special, man. He's phenomenal. The way he gets us into action, the way that he just keeps the ball moving on the offensive end is special. And then on the defensive end, he's handsy. He's everywhere. He's in his coverage as he's talking to us. He's pulling us together for huddles. We definitely missed his energy and his leadership on the floor, and I'm glad to have him back."

Miller: "He's different, man. He's an amazing player, and he leads in ways that you guys don't even see. He's just amazing."

Ike on opportunity to clinch WCC Tournament title

"It'd mean a lot, especially to this team, our senior group and just the legacy of Gonzaga towards the WCC. I think it would definitely mean a lot."