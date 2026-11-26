Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Player's Era Festival after a 40 point win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The win sets up a Thanksgiving showdown against the Baylor Bears, who used an impressive defensive first half to down the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The winner of that game will play the winner between Creighton and TCU on Friday, with the winner of that game advancing to the Player's Era championship, which will be played on Saturday against either Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, or St. John's, with $1M in NIL prize money on the line.

Mark Few sees similarities to Baylor's 2021 championship team

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) and center Juslin Bodo Bodo (21) block out Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor was outstanding over a five year period from 2019-2024, going a ridiculous 128-35 (78.5%) overall, including 64-22 (74.4%) in Big 12 play. While the last two years haven't been quite as friendly to the Bears, it sure looks like Drew has this program back in business after a 5-1 start to the season.

"It'll be a huge challenge because, with what they did in the exhibition season and what they've done so far, I don't know if anybody's got a better résumé," Few said of Baylor after the Kansas State game. "They really took it to some guys in the exhibition season."

Baylor beat preseason No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Illinois in the exhibition slate, and now has a quality win over Alabama and an agonizing three point loss to No. 7 Texas on a neutral floor.

Few was effusive in his praise of Drew and the Bears, even likening this team's playstyle to the 2021 squad that beat a previously undefeated Gonzaga team in the national championship.

"They look like they're back in their 2021 team form," Few continued. "Just with the guards really getting up and getting after you, and good perimeter play, but then just bigs that are protecting the rim and playing with just great energy, effort, physicality. So, it's going to be a tough one."

Baylor's physicality presents a significant challenge for Gonzaga

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) looks to pass against the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor is led by the Mingo brothers, Kayden and Dylan, who are averaging 15.7 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Kayden is a sophomore who transferred in from Penn State, while Dylan is a 5-star guard who has immediately taken over playmaking duties for the Bears in his first season.

Few expects Baylor's backcourt to heap pressure on Xaivian Lee, Nathan de Sousa, and the rest of Gonzaga's ball-handlers on Thursday, but it's the Bears frontcourt that could keep him from sleeping on Wednesday night.

"Those bigs are just relentless, and they're athletic, and they play with great energy, and they play with great force," Few said. "Nothing easy. And, I mean, frankly, they foul the holy heck out of you on every possession. That's what they did to us in that championship game, and you've just got to deal with it."

How Gonzaga can counter Baylor's defensive pressure

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks with Massamba Diop (left), Davis Fogle (center) and Braden Huff (right) on the bench at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Lee is coming off the best game of his Gonzaga career, playing with very high levels of confidence after a down year at Florida in 2025-26.

But without Javon Bennett - who is out a couple weeks with a knee sprain - Lee and de Sousa will shoulder a heavy load on Thursday night against a team that will be up in their grill for a full 40 minutes.

It'll be critical for Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell to come get the basketball and create on their own, while of course getting the ball down on the block to Braden Huff, Massamba Diop, and Izan Almansa as frequently as possible.

It certainly wouldn't hurt for Gonzaga to stay hot from the perimeter, after they cashed in 39.3% of their three point attempts on Tuesday night against the Wildcats.

The Thanksgiving showdown between Gonzaga and Baylor is set to tip at 8:30 PM PT on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will be broadcast on ESPN.