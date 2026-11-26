Mark Few sees shades of Baylor's national championship team ahead of Gonzaga matchup
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Player's Era Festival after a 40 point win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.
The win sets up a Thanksgiving showdown against the Baylor Bears, who used an impressive defensive first half to down the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday.
The winner of that game will play the winner between Creighton and TCU on Friday, with the winner of that game advancing to the Player's Era championship, which will be played on Saturday against either Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, or St. John's, with $1M in NIL prize money on the line.
Mark Few sees similarities to Baylor's 2021 championship team
Baylor was outstanding over a five year period from 2019-2024, going a ridiculous 128-35 (78.5%) overall, including 64-22 (74.4%) in Big 12 play. While the last two years haven't been quite as friendly to the Bears, it sure looks like Drew has this program back in business after a 5-1 start to the season.
"It'll be a huge challenge because, with what they did in the exhibition season and what they've done so far, I don't know if anybody's got a better résumé," Few said of Baylor after the Kansas State game. "They really took it to some guys in the exhibition season."
Baylor beat preseason No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Illinois in the exhibition slate, and now has a quality win over Alabama and an agonizing three point loss to No. 7 Texas on a neutral floor.
Few was effusive in his praise of Drew and the Bears, even likening this team's playstyle to the 2021 squad that beat a previously undefeated Gonzaga team in the national championship.
"They look like they're back in their 2021 team form," Few continued. "Just with the guards really getting up and getting after you, and good perimeter play, but then just bigs that are protecting the rim and playing with just great energy, effort, physicality. So, it's going to be a tough one."
Baylor's physicality presents a significant challenge for Gonzaga
Baylor is led by the Mingo brothers, Kayden and Dylan, who are averaging 15.7 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Kayden is a sophomore who transferred in from Penn State, while Dylan is a 5-star guard who has immediately taken over playmaking duties for the Bears in his first season.
Few expects Baylor's backcourt to heap pressure on Xaivian Lee, Nathan de Sousa, and the rest of Gonzaga's ball-handlers on Thursday, but it's the Bears frontcourt that could keep him from sleeping on Wednesday night.
"Those bigs are just relentless, and they're athletic, and they play with great energy, and they play with great force," Few said. "Nothing easy. And, I mean, frankly, they foul the holy heck out of you on every possession. That's what they did to us in that championship game, and you've just got to deal with it."
How Gonzaga can counter Baylor's defensive pressure
Lee is coming off the best game of his Gonzaga career, playing with very high levels of confidence after a down year at Florida in 2025-26.
But without Javon Bennett - who is out a couple weeks with a knee sprain - Lee and de Sousa will shoulder a heavy load on Thursday night against a team that will be up in their grill for a full 40 minutes.
It'll be critical for Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell to come get the basketball and create on their own, while of course getting the ball down on the block to Braden Huff, Massamba Diop, and Izan Almansa as frequently as possible.
It certainly wouldn't hurt for Gonzaga to stay hot from the perimeter, after they cashed in 39.3% of their three point attempts on Tuesday night against the Wildcats.
The Thanksgiving showdown between Gonzaga and Baylor is set to tip at 8:30 PM PT on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB