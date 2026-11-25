Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will spend Thanksgiving in Las Vegas taking on Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears in the second round of the Player's Era Festival, after each team won their respective first games on Tuesday.

Gonzaga handled business in a dominant 101-61 win over Kansas State in the nightcap, thanks to a season-high 18 points from Massamba Diop and a near triple-double for Xaivian Lee, who finished with 11 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor held No. 15 Alabama to 24 first half points and ultimately secured a 68-63 victory, shooting 11-30 from three and getting strong performances from the Mingo brothers, Kayden and Dylan, who dropped 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Gonzaga builds momentum ahead of Baylor matchup

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga blew a 13 point second half lead against LSU back on Nov. 14, and followed that up with a very sloppy 12 point home win over Montana State last Tuesday.

Coach Few said the Zags had some very tough practices last week in preparation for the Player's Era Festival, and it paid off when the team came out of the gate firing against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

"I kind of got after them and then we had three injuries in one practice and I was like okay we have to back off a little bit," Few said. "We had time to work on ourselves and open things up."

Gonzaga jumped out to a 23-8 lead thanks to early production from Diop - who scored the team's first seven points - and active hands defensively, which got the Zags out in transition where they converted easy points at the rim.

A 27 point halftime lead was expanded on early in the second half, allowing coach Few to pull his starters at the under-8 media timeout. While it cost Lee a chance at an elusive triple-double, it also meant no one played more than 24 minutes for the Zags, which should help this team be a little fresher on Thursday night against a tough, physical Baylor squad.

Baylor presents difficult test for Gonzaga's backcourt

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) looks toward the basket during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor hasn't looked quite like itself the last two seasons, but the early returns in 2026-27 are very promising for coach Drew's team.

The Bears are 5-1 on the year, with the lone loss coming by three points to No. 7 Texas in San Antonio. Baylor completely stymied Alabama's high-octane offense, holding the Crimson Tide to 7-30 shooting from three and preventing their bigs from doing anything at the rim.

Coach Few likened Baylor's defensive pressure in the backcourt to their national championship winning team in 2021, making it clear this will be a very tough test for his guards on Thursday - especially with Javon Bennett on the shelf with a right knee sprain.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's second round matchup in the Player's Era Festival against Baylor on Thanksgiving in Sin City:

- Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball odds, point spread and game information

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -176, Baylor +146

Over/under: 158.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 3-2, Baylor 5-1

Game time: 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Thursday, Nov. 26

Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.