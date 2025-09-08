Mark Few's son accepts new role at Boise State
Mark Few will see plenty of familiar faces on the sideline when Gonzaga plays Boise State in the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27, including his own son.
AJ Few, who has been at Gonzaga in a variety of roles the past five years, is leaving Spokane to take over as Boise State's Director of Player Personnel and Men's Basketball BroncoPRO, according to an announcement made by the school on Monday morning.
Few is the oldest son of coach Few and was most recently Gonzaga's head video coordinator. He has had a long relationship with Leon Rice, who was on Gonzaga's coaching staff for 11 years before leaving to take the head job at Boise State in 2010.
“We’re fortunate to add a young man with an extensive and expansive basketball background and pedigree,” Rice said in a school news release. “His knowledge, experience and acumen in all facets of the game will pay dividends and make us a better program, both now and in the foreseeable future.”
Few graduated from Gonzaga with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's in accountancy, while spending time on Gonzaga's staff — first as a student manager before becoming a graduate assistant from 2022-2024, and then the team's head video coordinator this past season.
AJ also held a position with the Miami Heat during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, thanks to his dad's connection with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, who was an assistant coach for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris alongside Few.
"He's done Zag stuff for 25 years," coach Few said about AJ during summer league. "So he wanted to get out and try something different."
The Few and Rice families have been close for decades, even avoiding scheduling games against each other for the last 15 years after Rice took the job at Boise State. That streak will end when these two teams join the Pac-12 in 2026-27, and now AJ Few will likely be part of Boise State's game-planning against his dad's team.
AJ Few is one of many former Gonzaga staffers getting a new job this offseason. Former Gonzaga walk-on Rem Bakamus was hired by Texas Tech as an assistant coach, leaving Arizona, where he'd been working under another former Gonzaga assistant in Tommy Lloyd. Arizona elevated former Gonzaga graduate assistant Evan Manning from Director of Operations to assistant coach to replace Bakamus.
Lloyd and Rice are two of four Division 1 head coaches to work under Few, alongside John Jakus and Roger Powell who are at Florida Atlantic and Valparaiso, respectively.