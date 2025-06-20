Memphis AD: 'There can be no conversations' with the Pac-12 until media deal is signed
The Pac-12 is looking to add one more football-playing school as a full-time member of the rebuilt conference. The University of Memphis, meanwhile, is trying to find a new home outside of the American Athletic Conference.
A marriage between the upstart league and perhaps the most appealing athletics department outside of the current power four structure seems like it could be a perfect match for both parties.
According to Memphis beat writer Jonah Dylan of The Commercial Appeal, Memphis athletics director Ed Scott and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould have shared conversations over the last few months. But based on recent comments made by Scott, there won't be nuptials between the Tigers and Pac-12 any time soon.
"I know that she's worried about trying to find her eighth full member," Scott said. "I’m working on trying to get us into a power four conference."
The current power conference structure in college football includes the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC (the Big East is included for college basketball purposes). The Pac-12 can make the case for regaining its status as an autonomous league if it adds an eighth FBS school by the start of the 2026-27 academic year, but even then, it's not a guarantee the conference would receive that designation.
The Pac-12's current eight members — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Utah State, Oregon State and Washington State — have all signed their Grant of Rights and membership agreements.
Texas State is the heavy favorite to join the new-look Pac-12, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. There's no timetable for Memphis to leave the AAC, though it's been a goal for Scott and his team for some time now.
"There doesn't appear to be much immediate interest in Memphis from the power leagues, per sources," Thamel wrote. "And that remains Memphis' ultimate goal, to get to the other side of the river."
Memphis has been left behind in the wake of conference realignment before, like when Cincinnati, UCF and Houston were plucked out of the AAC by the Big 12 in 2023, though the Tigers boast arguably the strongest athletic department at the Group of Five level.
The Pac-12 has reportedly considered bringing Memphis aboard as a football-only member, while its basketball and other Olympic sports join the more geographically-friendly Big East. The idea has been floating around since last fall, according to Thamel.
Scott added on Friday that "there can be no conversations" with the Pac-12 until the league has a media deal, which many in the industry believe will happen in the near future. The new TV deal won't financially stack up with what the league's consultants pitched to schools initially, per ESPN, as the actual figure has been adjusted to reflect just under $10 million per school.
Memphis isn't expected to make a move for another conference until 2027-28 at the earliest, as AAC requires departing schools to pay $10 million and provide a 27-month notice in order to exit. SMU had to fork up $25 million to leave for the ACC after giving a 10-month notice.