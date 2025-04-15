Missouri State transfer Vincent Brady commits to High Point after hearing from Gonzaga, Kansas and others
After hearing from a few of college basketball's biggest brands via the transfer portal, Missouri State transfer Vincent Brady has decided to play his senior season at High Point, according to the team's social media account.
Gonzaga and Kansas headlined the lengthy list of schools that reportedly reached out to Brady, though the 6-foot-3 guard instead chose the Panthers following his visit to campus this past weekend. Brady averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while playing and starting 30 games for the Bears (9-23) last season.
While it remains to be seen how the 2025-26 roster unfolds over the next few weeks, it's no secret the Zags are in need of backcourt depth given that Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are graduating this spring. With Dusty Stromer off to Grand Canyon, there appears to be an increasing need for the Bulldogs to acquire a versatile guard/wing who can knock down outside jumpers. Especially when factoring in 2024-25 was the worst 3-point shooting season by percentage in the Mark Few era — and now the team's top five 3-point shooters are headed out the door this offseason.
Based on Brady's efficiency from behind the arc last season, it makes sense why Gonzaga was one of the schools that reportedly reached out to him when he entered the portal. The Bulldogs have also reached out to Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, a 6-foot-4 guard who shot 37.4% from 3 last season, as well as 6-foot-7 Rice transfer Jacob Dar, a 37% 3-point shooter with the Owls in 2024-25. Rice listed Gonzaga in his final six choices following a Zoom call with the staff on April 10.
Kansas State transfer Brendan Hausen, a 6-foot-4 guard who finished in the top five in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting last season, also received interest from the Zags before ultimately committing to Iowa earlier this week.