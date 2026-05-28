NBA draft expert lists pair of Gonzaga players on early 2027 big board

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a whopping seven players selected between the 2021 and 2024 NBA drafts, a true testament to this program's ability to develop elite talent.

The team's streak ended in 2025 when Gonzaga did not have a player selected - although Ryan Nembhard was among the better undrafted rookies in the NBA - and 2026 is unlikely to have a draft pick from Gonzaga either, with Graham Ike not showing up on many mock drafts.

However, that could end in 2027, at least according to draft expert Jonathan Wasserman.

Shortly after the NBA draft withdrawal deadline on Wednesday night, Wasserman revealed a list of prospects he had in 2026 consideration who are now among his top candidates to get picked in 2027. A pair of Gonzaga players - sophomore wing Davis Fogle and sophomore center and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop - were included.

Other notable names include former Zag recruiting target Nik Khamenia - now at UConn - as well as Arizona's Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, North Carolina's Neo Avdalas, Kentucky's Malachi Moreno, and Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic.

Notable prospects I've had on 2026 mocks (in blue) or personal boards at some point who'll be back to strengthen 2027 draft depth pic.twitter.com/auarQSonid — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 28, 2026

Two and Done?

Fogle was not at all on the NBA draft radar at this time last year, and even through the first month or so of the season he still hadn't shown anything other than flashes of scoring potential in late game situations.

However, his development over the final few months of his freshman year really showed his potential to be an impact player at the next level. At 6'7, Fogle has long arms, a wiry frame, and an innate knack for putting the ball in the hoop. He also improved quite a bit defensively, and while he still has work to do on that end of the floor - getting a year of time spent in a college weight room should help him tremendously.

If he can improve as an outside shooter, while maintaining his athleticism and gaining strength, Fogle has all the tools to be an NBA draft pick - and it could happen as soon as 2027 if he has the breakout sophomore season many in Spokane are hoping for.

Diop is a hulking 7'1, 230 pound behemoth who protects the rim at an elite clip while showing offensive versatility that is rare for a young player at any level. Coming to Gonzaga - who features their big men more than almost anyone else in the country offensively - is a dream come true for Diop's NBA draft potential.

He will continue to serve as an anchor defensively and on the glass, and should get plenty of touches around the rim. Plus, a developing two-man game with Braden Huff could allow Diop to showcase more passing and outside shooting skill, which is the final key to him becoming a fully well-rounded NBA draft prospect.

Anyone else?

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and guard Mario Saint-Supery (17). | Photo by Erik Smith

Diop and Fogle aren't Gonzaga's only rising sophomores who could end up on the NBA draft radar in 2027.

Mario Saint-Supery had NBA buzz before his freshman year with the Zags, and while it took him some time to get acclimated - as is often the case with international guards - he looked electric in the final few months of the season. At 6'3 with an elite outside shot and great pick and roll navigation skills, Saint-Supery can put himself in that conversation with improvement defensively and as a finisher at the rim.

Isiah Harwell declared for the NBA draft after a relatively quiet freshman season at Houston, and while he withdrew before he could participate at the G League combine, it's notable he even got that invite. The former McDonald's All-American stands 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, and will get to showcase far more of his bag offensively in coach Few's system next year. If he can prove his athleticism is still as good as it was prior to his ACL injury - and stands out as a perimeter defender - he could sneak into those conversations in 2027 as well.

Huff's age and recent injury history will make his path to getting drafted a difficult one - especially since he doesn't have great defense or rebounding numbers. Still, his offensive efficiency is truly spectacular, and a dominant, All-American caliber campaign could rise his stock this season in Spokane.