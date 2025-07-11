NBA Summer League: How to watch Gonzaga's Anton Watson
Anton Watson is back in the NBA Summer League with a new team, though the goal for the former Gonzaga standout is the same as it was last year when he made his debut as a late second-round pick.
After making his way to the New York Knicks in March, the 6-foot-8 Spokane native has an opportunity to solidify his place in the association with a few strong performances from Las Vegas over the next 10 days.
Watson, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks in March, didn't have his team option picked up by New York last month, making him an unrestricted free agent for the time being. His high basketball IQ and feel for the game could certainly earn him another temporary deal at the end of Summer League, should Watson exhibit both attributes at a high level over the next week-plus.
Watson spent the majority of his first professional season with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 37 appearances with the team before being scooped up by New York. The 6-foot-8 forward put up 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in five appearances with Boston's Summer League team last year.
Watson appeared in nine games with the Knicks' main roster during the 2024-25 season, including a matchup against former Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme and the Brooklyn Nets in April. The two are set to cross paths later this week when the Knicks and Nets square off on July 15, though up first is a matchup with the Detroit Pistons at the Cox Pavilion.
How to watch Anton Watson & the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons in NBA Summer League
Who: Anton Watson and the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons
What: NBA 2K26 Summer League
When: 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET | Friday, July 11
Where: Cox Pavilion | Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/NBA TV