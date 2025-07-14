NBA world reacts to former Gonzaga star Drew Timme's 'MVP' performance in Summer League
Through two exhibition games, Drew Timme's 2025 NBA Summer League highlight tape includes crafty between-the-legs passes, posterizing slam dunks, a collection of textbook post moves and a 30-point performance warranting 'MVP' chants as he capped off another big outing from Las Vegas on Sunday.
Not too shabby way to start the summer for the former undrafted forward out of Gonzaga, whom many have declared unfit for the NBA's pace and space style of play since his decorated college career wrapped up two years ago. But after Timme's latest outburst against the Washington Wizards, the noise from his loudest critics claiming his athleticism and back-to-the-basket prowess aren't relevant in today's game is starting to fall on deaf ears.
"Drew Timme should be on some body roster getting quality minutes!!!!" ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins posted to X after Timme's game. "And I mean in the rotation heavy."
Timme looked like the Brooklyn Nets' best player for the second game in a row alongside a handful of first-round picks, as the 6-foot-10 forward finished with 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes of action. His dunk over the top of former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr midway through the second quarter brought the Thomas & Mack Center to life and sent social media into a frenzy.
Reactions to Drew Timme's dunk
Reactions to Drew Timme's start to NBA Summer League
Drew Timme's reaction to the narrative change
Timme, whose 26 points per game so far rank second in Summer League scoring average, has started to feel the narrative around him as a player shift in a more positive direction lately.
"That's super cool," Timme said of Perkins' tweet after Washington's 102-96 win over Brooklyn. "That hasn't quite been the narrative I'd say since I left college, that I can play in the league and deserve a spot or whatever. To kind of see that narrative change, it's good because you've seen what people say about you earlier."
Timme had his team option exercised by Brooklyn in late June, securing him a spot on the roster next season after making nine appearances in the 2024-25 regular season.
Timme scored 22 points and had nine rebounds in Brooklyn's 90-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Summer League opener last Thursday, shooting an efficient 10-of-13 from the field while finishing with zero turnovers in 30 minutes.
Timme is back in action Tuesday when the Nets face the New York Knicks at 3 p.m. from the Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus (ESPN2). Timme's former college teammate, Anton Watson, is on New York's Summer League team.