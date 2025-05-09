NCAA considering significant rule changes for 2025-26 college basketball season
Coaches challenges could be coming to college basketball next season.
In an attempt to enhance the flow of games, the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee has recommended that video reviews of out-of-bounds calls be initiated by a coach's challenge.
Under the proposal, teams would have one challenge to use on any basket interference/goaltending and restricted arc plays. If a challenge is successful, the team would have another one to use for the rest of the game — except for the final 2 minutes of regulation/overtime. Also, and perhaps more importantly, officials would not be permitted to initiate video reviews of out-of-bounds calls at any point in a game. They would be, however, allowed to review basket interference/goaltending and restricted arc plays in the last 2 minutes of the game and into overtime.
"The committee focused on the flow of the game, especially the increased number of stoppages at the end of the game, this past season," said Karl Hicks, committee chair and associate commissioner for basketball at the American Athletic Conference, in a statement. "Coach's challenges were deemed to be the most efficient way to accomplish this goal. Data from the NCAA tournament and membership conferences showed a substantial number of reviews were on out-of-bounds plays. The committee looked at other basketball leagues around the world to see what the best solution would be for the NCAA."
That was just one potential rule change the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee discussed this week during its meeting in Indianapolis. The committee also recommends exploring the idea of switching from halves to quarters, as well as loosening the restrictions on player continuation.
Officials have been given new points of emphasis for next season, including directives to address delay-of-game tactics, limit time spent at the monitor, improve game administration efficiency and reduce physicality.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will review those recommendations for use during the 2025-26 season on June 10.
In its effort to improve the flow of the game, it appears the committee is also steering college basketball toward its professional counterparts in the U.S. and overseas. The proposed coach's challenge system is the same one the NBA has been using since 2019. Switching from halves to quarters would also reflect the standard in the NBA, women’s college basketball and other leagues around the world.
Continuation also plays a big role in how basketball is played at the professional level these days. While college players are only credited with a made basket when fouled while shooting the ball, NBA players can continue their shooting motion through contact and still be awarded a basket well after the foul occurred.
With regard to continuation, the committee has recommended that a player who ends their dribble going toward the basket and absorbs contact would be permitted to pivot or complete the step they're on and finish the field goal attempt.
"Our players are sophisticated, and the committee felt we were penalizing offensive players who made really good moves," Hicks said. "We want to bring our game in line by what other levels of basketball are doing. When I say other levels, that includes the high school level. Their rule is more liberal than our college rules when it comes to shooting the ball. Hopefully, we won't see as many officials waiving off baskets that will now be considered part of the shot."
Other proposals include:
- Officials would have the option to call a Flagrant 1 foul when a player is contacted in the groin. A Flagrant 1 foul results in two free throws for the offended team and possession of the ball. (Currently, officials can only call a common foul or deem it a Flagrant 2 foul, in which the player receives an ejection and the offended team receives two free throws and possession of the ball.)
- A basket interference violation would be called if a player uses the rim to gain an advantage
- If one of the shot clocks becomes inoperable, the shot clock at the other basket would be allowed to remain on. Currently, both clocks will be shut off until both are operable.