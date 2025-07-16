New Gonzaga commit set for prestigious international tournament
Mario Saint-Supéry will have another opportunity to compete against established pro players and other young prospects from all over the world before he makes his anticipated debut in a Gonzaga uniform this fall.
The Spanish point guard who signed a financial aid agreement to play for the Bulldogs last month will first represent his home country on the international stage, as Saint-Supéry will join Spain for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
Saint-Supéry has made Spain's 15-man roster as a replacement for Lorenzo Brown, the club announced on Wednesday, and will team up with a few NBA veterans for the 24-team event that's set to tip off Aug. 27.
Saint-Supéry joins a squad led by former NBA forwards Juancho and Willy Hernangómez, as well as Santi Aldama, in what will be Saint-Supéry's second appearance with Spain's senior national team. His previous stint came earlier this year in the EuroBasket Qualifiers, where Spain finished second in its group while Saint-Supéry appeared in three games.
When including youth competitions, this is the fourth consecutive summer in which Saint-Supéry will play for Spain in an international competition. He made a name for himself at the U18 FIBA EuroBasket last year, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, including a triple-double of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Slovenia. Three years ago, he was named MVP of the 2022 FIBA U16 European Championship with 21.9 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Prior to announcing his move to Gonzaga, Saint-Supéry suited up for BAXI Manresa, a club team based in Manresa, Spain, that competes in the Liga ACB and Champions League. While on loan from Unicaja, he earned All-ACB Best Young Team honors with 8.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. Saint-Supery also shot 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range on 2.1 attempts per game.
The 2025 EuroBasket event tips off Aug. 27 from Finland and Latvia. Spain, which has been placed in Group C, begins group stage play the following day from Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus, with a matchup against Georgia.