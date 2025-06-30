Pac-12 welcomes Texas State to conference
The Pac-12 conference has officially added Texas State as a full-time member starting with the 2026-27 season, the league announced Monday.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in a news statement. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind."
Texas State's board of regents approved a $5 million buyout to the Sun Belt Conference earlier Monday, opening up a path for the Bobcats to become the Pac-12's ninth member ahead of its 2026 relaunch date. Texas State will reamin in the Sun Belt through the 2025-26 season.
With the addition of the Bobcats, the Pac-12 will meet the NCAA's minimum requirement of eight football-playing members to regain FBS status and potentially more royalties with the College Football Playoff.
"Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially," Gould said. "We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright.”
Located in San Marcos, Texas, Texas State was seen as the heavy favorites to join the Pac-12 because of its growing enrollment (40,678 students in 2024-25) and budding athletic programs. Though the Bobcats are relatively new to high-level college athletics, having joined the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012, they've had more success recently under head coach G.J. Kinne, who's guided the football program to consecutive eight-win seasons. On the hardwood, the Bobcats men's basketball team is coming off a 16-16 campaign (9-9 record in Sun Belt play) and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1997.
The current eight members of the Pac-12 have signed their Grant of Rights and membership agreements, cementing July 1, 2026 as the official date in which Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State join Oregon State and Washington State to form a new version of a once 100-year-old conference. Two years ago, the league sat on the brink of fully collapsing, after 10 of its previous 12 member schools departed for other leagues around the country, leaving Washington State and Oregon State to help put the pieces back together.