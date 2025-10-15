Parker Jefferson begins quest to become next great Gonzaga big man
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have focused a lot of roster-building efforts on the transfer portal and the international market, but that does not mean they have abandoned traditional high school recruiting.
The Zags have five newcomers joining the roster this upcoming season, a pair of transfers in Adam Miller and Tyon Grant-Foster, an international star guard in Mario Saint-Supery, as well as a pair of incoming freshmen in Davis Fogle and Parker Jefferson.
While the two transfers and Saint-Supery are all expected to play big roles this upcoming season — provided Grant-Foster receives a waiver — the freshmen are both developmental projects who are likely to contribute more later in their college careers than they will in 2025-26.
Gonzaga's track record of developing talent is second to none, particularly when it comes to frontcourt players. That is part of what makes Jefferson an intriguing name to watch for Zag fans.
The 6'9 big man from Waxahachie, Texas, grew up around Drew Timme and his family, and shares some similarities with the three-time All-American and current member of the Brooklyn Nets. Jefferson ended up transferring to Inglewood High School in California for his senior year, and originally committed to coach Ben Johnson and the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the 2024-25 season.
However, Johnson was let go after the season and replaced by Niko Medved, and Jefferson opted to withdraw his commitment. It didn't take long for Gonzaga to get involved, and Jefferson was immediately enamored with a chance to play for the Bulldogs.
"Just from that first call, I knew [coach Brian Michaelson] was serious and that he wasn't wasting his time and I wasn't wasting mine either," Jefferson told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. "So I think from the jump, I kind of knew that this was the spot where I was really considering and wanted to go."
The big question for Jefferson is not how much playing time he'll receive in year one, but rather if he will suit up at all. Gonzaga typically plays an eight-man rotation, occasionally stretching to nine early in the season. If Grant-Foster is eligible, Gonzaga will have 12 players competing for those 8-9 spots, meaning someone — or a few someones — will be on the outside looking in.
It's hard to glean too much information from a 20-minute scrimmage at Kraziness in the Kennel, but it's worth noting Jefferson played just six minutes — less than each of the other 11 players competing for rotation minutes this season. Sure, he was on the same team as Graham Ike and Braden Huff, but it could be a sign that the 3-star recruit is going to redshirt his first season in Spokane.
Not that that is a bad thing, in fact, far from it. Huff redshirted as a freshman as a 4-star, top 100-ranked recruit, and he blossomed into an instantly effective scorer as a redshirt freshman in 2023-24. Many of Gonzaga's greatest big men redshirted at some point in their careers, either after transferring to Gonzaga (like Brandon Clarke, Kyle Wiltjer, and Johnathan Williams) or in the unique case of Kelly Olynyk, in the middle of his tenure with the Zags.
Jefferson is behind Ike, Huff, and sophomore Ismaila Diagne on Gonzaga's frontcourt depth chart. It's rare for GU's fourth big to get significant playing time under coach Few, and there's reason to believe either Steele Venters or Jalen Warley could play some small-ball power forward this year as well.
All those point to a scenario where Jefferson could redshirt, but even if he doesn't, he isn't likely to play much more than garbage time minutes in year one.
The best-case scenario for Gonzaga and Jefferson is that his development, like so many before him, is happening behind the scenes in practices, where he will have his hands full defending Ike and Huff, and trying to score on Diagne.
Whether Jefferson plays a little or not at all in 2025-26 is largely irrelevant to his future in Spokane. If he puts in the work and buys into Gonzaga's system of developing frontcourt talent, he could be an impactful player for the Zags as soon as 2026-27 when the team enters the Pac-12 sans Ike, who will be out of eligibility.
Jefferson knows this, telling Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI that the program's success with big men is a large part of why he chose to take his talent out to Spokane.
"Their success and how they use their bigs is special," Jefferson said. "We do a lot of things that I've never seen a program do, so they really develop you and they're going to give you the ball...I think I just really fit the mold here."